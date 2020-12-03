.A shoe company owned by state Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, was among Minnesota businesses that received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to data released by the Small Business Administration on Tuesday.
Ron-San, Inc., a Winona shoe store that operates under the name of Baker Shoes, received $5,800. The loans are low-interest and forgivable as long as they are used to keep workers employed.
Drazkowski, who is listed as owner and officer of the company, has been a vocal critic of government spending to assist Minnesota businesses and individuals hurt by the pandemic.
Drazkowski is part of the New House Republicans House Caucus, a four-member group that favors smaller government.
In May, he voted against a $208 million COVID-19 financial relief plan the Legislature approved that provided assistance, including $55 million in small-business emergency loans.
During floor debate on that package, Drazkowski introduced an amendment to strip Gov. Tim Walz of his pay during the peacetime emergency declared because of the pandemic. (The measure failed.)
Drazkowski hung up on a Reformer reporter, saying: “Legislators’ businesses have been hurt as bad as every other businesses by the actions of this governor. That’s all I have to say today.”
He also asked: “Aren’t there any better stories to follow up on?”