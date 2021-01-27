Life Saving Citation Award
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, On Nov. 17, 2020, at 9:26 a.m. Goodhue County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodney Roberts was on routine patrol near the Lake Byllesby Park, when he observed a vehicle submerged in the water near the boat access. He immediately called for the assistance of the Cannon Falls Police, Fire and Ambulance services to help him.
Cannon Falls Police Officer Mitch Althoff arrived just minutes later. They could see someone in the driver’s seat but they could not communicate with him because the submerged vehicles windows were rolled up.
At 9:39 a.m., Cannon Falls Fire Fighters, Matt Myers, Mitch Myers, Chris Weigman and Nick King arrived with their flat bottom boat. Matt had his “Ice Water Rescue Suit” on and was ready to enter the water. Deputy Roberts boarded the boat as well; since the drivers mental status was unknown at the time.
Deputy Tyler Rogers arrived on scene to assist Officer Althoff on the shore as a liaison for whatever the boat crew may need.
At 9:44 a.m., the driver could not roll the window down so Deputy Roberts used his window-breaking tool to break open a rear window, allowing him to unlock the driver’s door. Once the door was open, Fireman Matt Meyers cut his seat belt restraints off. Once free, he was assisted into the rescue boat and provided a rescue blanket to get warm.
The driver admitted that he was attempting to end his life by purposely driving his vehicle into the water. Once on shore, he was transferred over to the awaiting Cannon Falls Ambulance crew and brought to Regions hospital.
For their combined heroic actions recognizing something dangerously wrong in the water at the park, then quickly formulating and executing, a lifesaving plan on the morning of Nov. 17, 2020 a citizen’s life was saved. Deputy Roberts, Officer Althoff, Cannon Falls Fire Fighters, Matt Myers, Mitch Myers, Nick King, Chris Weigman and Deputy Rogers are nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation.