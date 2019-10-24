Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matthew Richard Ryan has been charged with third-degree driving while intoxicated.
Police said that Faribault police arrested Ryan, 44, of Kenyon, at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Minnesota Hwy. 60 and Interstate 35. His blood alcohol content was listed as .16, slightly more than twice the legal limit.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Jeff Pesta said Thursday afternoon that by law he could not confirm that Ryan was arrested. He said Ryan was working that day with no restrictions. Pesta noted any concerns with district employees outside of school are handled by applicable statutes and the terms of master agreements with group employee unions.
Four categories are considered when a course of action is being contemplated against a current employee: The safety of the school, the context of any illegal conduct, the ethical violation the conduct involved and a morals clause.
Ryan’s 2019-20 gross salary is $106,121. He was hired as a district elementary school teacher in fall 1998 and was named the elementary school principal July 1, 2010. In 2016, he voluntarily transferred to become principal at K-W High School. Ryan also served as the school's wrestling coach for more than 20 years before stepping down in April to spend more time with his family.
He has had no formal complaints filed against him while he has been in his position.
Ryan is scheduled to make his first appearance in Rice County District Court Dec. 18.