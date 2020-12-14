A Faribault man allegedly under the influence when he led officers on a high-speed chase and crashed his car into a house Friday has been charged with multiple felonies in Rice County District Court.
Mohamed Abdiaziz Ali, 19, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fleeing a peace officer and causing great bodily harm, felony terroristic threats and felony fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.
Court documents state Ali was charged after a Faribault police officer was on patrol Friday morning, when he saw a blue passenger car Ali was driving travel north on Ninth Ave. SW at 50 mph in a 30-mph zone. Ali allegedly did not stop when the officer tried to pull him over and later accelerated to speeds greater than 80 mph in a residential area, later striking a house at 128 Tower Place, damaging the home and knocking out a large window.
A woman and her two children were inside the home at the time of the crash, but escaped without injury.
Court documents state Ali had bloodshot, watery eyes, was having trouble with balance and slurred speech. A passenger in Ali’s vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was found hanging halfway from a door and not moving. A bottle of vodka was reportedly found inside the vehicle. The passenger sustained a neck fracture and possible concussion and is expected to possibly wear a neck brace for approximately three months.
(Ali) was uncooperative when interacting with (the officer),” court documents state. “He later asked for medical attention and was brought (to) the District One Hospital.
Once at the hospital, he refused to exit the squad car and began swearing at (the officer) and placed his feet on the squad vehicle’s cage to prevent (the officer) from removing him. Another officer then assisted with removing (Ali) from the vehicle.”
Once in the hospital room, Ali allegedly kicked hospital equipment and a Faribault detective and threatened the officer. Court documents state Ali later said he did not remember assaulting the officer or detective “because he had been intoxicated.”
Judge Jeffrey Johnson released Ali on his own recognizance Monday, contingent on him wearing an alcohol monitor, not leaving Minnesota without written court approval, remaining law-abiding and following other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.