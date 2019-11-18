Benjamin Short and Katie VanEpps share a couple things in common. Not only are they both members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Band, but they have also both been accepted into one of the three orchestras of the Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestra, or SEMYO, in Rochester. Both students are also planning to perform with all state groups this winter.
SEMYO was established in 1979 and provides a unique experience for musicians to perform in a symphony orchestra. Over 100 students in grades three to 12 that perform in one of the three orchestras on string, woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments. In addition to the full orchestra performances led by professional conductors, students have coaching sessions with professional musicians and teachers, opportunities to play in small ensembles, and the opportunity to compete in an annual concerto competition.
While VanEpps plays the flute in the High School Band, she has also auditioned and been accepted to perform with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies. Along with these orchestras, VanEpps has been nominated to play in the honor bands at St. Olaf, Gustavus Adolphus and St. Thomas colleges. She is also taking part in the upcoming winter play and is a part of a small group choir with choir director Stephanie Schumacher.
VanEpps' experience with music began when she was in first grade, after her mom suggested she take piano lessons. Judy Langemo taught VanEpps everything she needed to know as she had quite a few lessons with her over the next couple of years. By fifth grade, Van Epps had taken up the flute, an instrument she's stuck with since.
Over time, VanEpps has developed a passion for music.
"I really love the concept of music and how much you are able to interpret from it. You gain a lot of information from music, while learning how you can bring it into your life, she said, adding that she's "always loved both playing music and listening to it. It's become a safe haven for me."
As a junior at K-W, VanEpps has begun thinking about her future plans. St. Olaf, Gustavus, Concordia-Moorhead and Luther have crossed her mind, with liberal arts colleges as her main focus. Although she is uncertain what the future will hold, she is sure of one thing.
"I plan on majoring in music, with the possibility of another major," said VanEpps. "We will see what the future holds. Maybe I will end up teaching? I don't know at the moment, I just know I want to keep playing music."
VanEpps was introduced to SEMYO last summer after a friend's recommendation. After her audition, VanEpps was accepted into the highest-level orchestra. A majority of those accepted into SEMYO are from the Rochester area. VanEpps believes she and Ben are the only ones from this area participating in SEMYO.
A key role
Short plays the oboe in the Middle School Band. He also enjoys playing basketball, golf, football, trap shooting and takes part in confirmation classes at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon and is a Boy Scout.
Since second grade, Short has been accustomed to music. He began playing piano when he was in second grade and has been playing the oboe for three years. Initially, in fourth grade, he wanted to play the horn, but after hearing his friend's older brother playing the oboe, he instantly knew that was the instrument for him. Short auditioned this summer to be in SEMYO after his mom, Tanya Short, suggested he look into youth orchestras. He then asked Karla Webb, Short's summer oboe instructor, for more information on youth orchestras.
Although Short is in eighth grade, he has thought about future plans and wants music to remain a part of his life.
"In the future, I hope to join other orchestras," said Short. "My goal is to use my musical talents to get into college, where I hope to figure out what path I want to take."
Tanya recalls that Ben has always been inspired by music, which also shares a large interest in music.
"Ben has always been inspired in music," said Tanya. "We have always shared discussions about soundtracks to different movies and music that has inspired us."
Tanya's background in music has helped play a key role in his life.
Short auditioned in the summer, where he was accepted to play in the fill harmonic orchestra group. He feels that music is rewarding to him in many ways.
"Playing an instrument gives me a sense of accomplishment," said Short. "Especially when you are playing with an orchestra and work really hard to get to a certain point. It is also a good way to make friends. If you want to have fun, you have to make friends, because friends equal fun."
They will continue to practice every Saturday morning in Rochester. SEMYO holds three formal concerts this year along with other performances.