Prior to the beginning of distance learning in Minnesota’s schools March 30, schools had eight days to figure out a whole new educational platform.
The Minnesota Department of Education defines distance learning as “students who have access to appropriate educational materials and receive daily interaction with their licensed teacher.” In contrast to the distance learning plan used for snow days, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s plan is continual, long-term learning.
Students in grades seven though 12 are required to check in by 4 p.m. and complete a daily attendance form each day for the state required attendance check.
7-12 Principal Matt Ryan said there was very good attendance in the first day of distance learning at the high school level.
“We received positive feedback from staff, high attendance from students,” said Ryan. “It’s a good indicator students and families got the information we pushed out to them and they knew what to do.”
Students in grades kindergarten through six complete weekly assignments and attend all weekly online classroom meetings to earn attendance credit. Teachers will enter attendance the Friday of each week based on the participation level and assignment completion of each student.
Elementary Principal Katy Schuerman said grades kindergarten through six also had good attendance. Since many parents were not familiar with Google Classroom — a free web service, developed by Google for schools, that aims to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments in a paperless way — Schuerman says they did more troubleshooting with them since children need more help from parents in navigating the online systems. Beginning Tuesday, March 31, Shuerman said they would be pushing out a “Knight time story reader,” with two different levels, one for kindergarten through fourth grade, and another for fifth and sixth graders, where they can login and listen to a story read by a guest reader at night.
Overall, Superintendent David Thompson says there was good attendance and participation from all.
Schuerman said that overall there have been more successes than challenges, as officials built an entirely new education model in eight days.
Teachers will work their basic workday as outlined in the their contracts, but are allowed to work either at their school site or remotely. They will communicate with students and parents the details of how instruction will be delivered and accessible for students in their individual classes. Although teachers can deliver instruction to students through multiple platforms, Google Classroom will be consistently used in classes, as instructional videos, assignments and other resources are shared through the platform.
The grading system will remain in place, however grading practices and assessments may be modified to fit the distance learning approach. Thompson says 114 loaner Chromebooks have been assigned and distributed to students.
Little Knights Preschool is providing digital learning options for preschoolers to take part in.
More information
K-W Schools continues to provide childcare to healthcare and emergency workers from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children in kindergarten through age 12. Thompson says children are screened for COVID-19 symptoms each day before they entire the childcare areas while their parent/caregiver stands by.
All community education programs are suspended for the duration of the school closure.
All School Board meetings will be held remotely until further notice. Contact the district office to receive the link to join live. Recordings of the meetings will be posted on the school website the following day.
The application deadline for the superintendent/elementary principal has been moved back to April 17. The Minnesota School Board’s Association will conduct initial screening, preliminary verification of references and pre-interviews of selected applicants April 20 and the board will determine finalists and finalize interview questions and procedures at the April 27 board meeting.
K-W Schools continues to provide approximately 125-150 student meals daily through pickup or delivery.
Thompson says the number of children that are in the free childcare varies, depending on the work schedules of parents/caregivers. Numbers have increased upon the addition of Tier 2 emergency workers. Tier 1 consists of emergency workers in healthcare, emergency medical services (full-time), law enforcement, firefighter, personnel providing correctional services, public health and court personnel. Essential Tier 2 workers include educators, child care workers, MnDOT employees, state and local essential IT personnel, substance disorder treatment workers, medical examiners and National Guard (if activated), water treatment/wasters, day-today operations for gas and electric utilities, emergency response for gas and electric utilities, food distribution workers, public works, solid waste management, infectious and hazardous waste management, other shelter staff and outreach workers and telecommunication network operations.
Some paraprofessionals at both schools take part in the distribution of meals and provide healthcare for emergency workers’ children.
The Elementary School office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Middle/High School Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during distance learning days. Office staff will be available, but the buildings will be close for everyone except school staff. Parents and students who need to come to the school to pick up or drop off materials should enter through the main entrance of each building.