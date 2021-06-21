While enjoying glass of cold milk this week, local dairy producers encourage consumers to learn more about the industry and those who are a part of it in recognition of June Dairy Month.
From engineering and technological jobs through animal science, care and nutrition, This is Dairy Farming’s site explains how those working with dairy may spend their days milking and caring for the cows and calves on the farm; advising on feed or technology or working as a vet or specialist in breeding. Locally, organizations like the Goodhue County American Dairy Association help promote the industry and its products through dairy princess programs and events.
Chelsey Lexvold, one of three Goodhue County Dairy Princesses, not only encourages continued support of the dairy industry, but also awareness of current challenges the industry faces, like farmer suicide rates, which are on the rise. They're up at 5 or 6 a.m. every day and, Lexvold said, depending on the time of year, oftentimes dairy farmers don't get in until way past dark.
"I think right now awareness of the industry is more crucial than it has been," said Lexvold. "The dairy industry is such an overlooked industry, and farming in general is getting so overlooked and is underappreciated for the work that goes in … I think it's also important to talk about the health benefits of dairy, because milk is very healthy for you."
Seeing dairy princess posters when she was younger, Lexvold always thought it would be fun to be dairy princess. Since she was crowned April 10, Lexvold said her favorite activity has been interacting with younger children and seeing how happy they are to receive ice cream, coloring sheets and cow-shaped hat.
Most recently, Lexvold and other dairy princesses Madison Bartholome and Cassandra Hinsch attended Kenyon Area Historical Society's Gathering at the Gunderson Thursday to hand out root beer floats. Lexvold said that was a fun event, and that she enjoys meeting and talking to new people.
Growing through experiences
One of the Goodhue County Dairy Association's upcoming events, the Goodhue County Drive-Through Dairy Experience, takes place Friday on Lexvold's family farm. Breakfast on the Farm Committee Member Ann Buck said last year, due to COVID-19, the annual event was held in a drive-through format. Since it was such a success, they decided to continue that in this year's event. Along with the drive-through experience, Friday's event will feature a petting zoo, photo ops with Goodhue County Dairy Princesses and Princess Kay of the Milky Way Breanna Connelly and milk parlor tours.
Over the years, Buck said the event has grown from 35 participants to 1,700. Local businesses play a key part in the event, both through offering donations and volunteering to help out. Along with the American Dairy Association and local businesses, the Goodhue FFA Chapter also helps out with by volunteering.
Buck finds the event in general important because it connects consumers and the community with the dairy industry, focusing on the positive impact it's had on both nutrition and industry business side.
"We try to make it a fun, but educational event," said Buck. "So many people are disconnected to the farm, maybe a grandparent used to farm but doesn't anymore so they aren't able to actually see a working farm and the work/pride that goes into making a good product."
Buck, a dairy farmer herself, says it's also a good way to celebrate June Dairy Month.
Goodhue County Dairy Princess Coordinator Tiffany Betcher, who lives on dairy farm near Goodhue, said the dairy princesses also handed out ice cream at Ag Partners in Goodhue and Pine Island. Beside the drive-through dairy experience, the dairy princesses will help out at the Cannon Valley Fair's Holstein Show held over the Fourth of July weekend.
For Betcher, who's husband is a full-time dairy farmer, a big part of the puzzle is keeping dairy in people's diets and making sure people know the benefits of dairy products, whether consuming milk or eating other products like cheese.
Through her short time as princess coordinator, Betcher said she's enjoyed getting to know the princesses and watching their personal connections with the dairy industry grow, helping make sure it's an industry that stays around.
"Letting people know about the dairy industry is a key component of the program," she said.