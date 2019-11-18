At the Ninth Annual Banquet and Gala Event, there was something special to celebrate. On Dec. 1, Kenyon Senior Living marks 70 years of Serving Seniors with Purpose, Compassion and Care in the Kenyon community.
As a way to commemorate its anniversary, Administrator and Director of Development Chelsea Kalal took the time to speak about the history of the campus during the program portion of the Nov. 14 gala.
Since Nov. 14, 1949 the organization has provided 25,550 days of service or 613,200 hours of service to the seniors in the community, made possible by numerous hours of volunteer work and the dedication of employees.
Glimpse into the past
When Kenyon Sunset Home began in 1949, things were a little different than they are today.
"In 1949, nursing home licenses cost $15 for one year, today that cost has risen to $2,144," said Kalal. "A resident who chose to reside in the nursing home in 1949 was charged anywhere from $1.81 to $2.14 a day, depending on their financial ability or services needed. Today, the cost ranges $196 to $497 a day depending on a patient's needs. One thing that is different is that then you were able to decide your own rates, today the Minnesota Department of Human Services assesses rates for us."
While those numbers may seem shocking, Kalal is not surprised. The cost of maintenance, supplies and care needed has risen dramatically and she believes it will continue to do so. Over the years small and large projects have been completed at the campus to meet the needs of its residents in the community. One recent change made by the Board of Directors was to decrease the the number of amount of skilled nursing home beds to keep up with the national trends, because there's more options available for those to have home-health care.
In the healthcare industry, Kalal states there are a couple things that come up frequently. It is the second-most regulated industry after the nuclear power industry, so the organization is must continue to adapt to meet the changing needs of the community.
Dedicated employees
In 1949, employees were few because the need wasn't there. That changed in the ensuing years as the needs for additional medical services, cooking, cleaning and maintenance were needed. Many of those employees stayed at the campus for many years. Today, there are approximately 87 employed with the organization, with the added subcontracted individuals on a day-to-day basis. Of those 87 employees, three have stayed in the same positions or departments for 51, 46 and 29 years.
As for the remaining 84, a majority have worked with the organization for five to 10 years.
Along with employees, volunteers are also vital to the organization. In the past, the Kenyon Senior Living Auxiliary had about 100 members who helped in a substantial way at the campus. Even though the group is no longer active, their countless financial hours have not been forgotten.
"Kenyon Senior Living is very fortunate to have a community that continues to provide a variety of support to our campus," said Kalal. "This dedication and support is what will allow Kenyon Senior Living to continue to provide care to the community for years to come."
Kenyon Senior Living provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation care and memory care services to those in need. Assisted living apartments, known as Gunderson Gardens, were opened in 2004. Those apartments are connected to Kenyon's Mayo Clinic Health Systems, to provide easy access to the clinic, especially during winter months. In addition to long-term care, they host daily activities and offer chaplain services. They primarily work with clients from Goodhue, Rice and Steele counties.
A fundraiser
The banquet and gala was held at the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School and served as a fundraising event for the Kenyon Sunset Home Foundation, founded in 1988. The KSH Foundation is a faith-based nonprofit.
It extends the ministry of caring and healing through a variety of quality services for the elderly, families and area communities. Event sponsors helped underwrite the cost of the banquet, so pledges and donations can directly support the foundation. The meal of meatballs and mashed potatoes, with green beans and a dinner roll were provided by Taher Food Service, K-W school lunch contractor. Guests were also provided with appetizers and desserts. Members of the K-W National Honor Society served plates of food, and coffee and milk to guests.
A group of friends — Sarah, Art, Beth, Joel and Peggy — known as 2 Copper Coins, provided the entertainment for the evening. 2 Copper Coins is based out of Cannon Falls and plays a mix of Christian music.
To conclude the program, Kalal encouraged attendees to help out in any way they can.
"We need all of you to be a positive voice for our organization," said Kalal. "There are many ways to support that doesn't necessarily mean financially, such as volunteering your time or talents through driving the bus or van, providing musical entertainment, hosting programs or planning interesting activities. Financially, volunteers are welcome to continue to support the foundation, where money will be used where needed in the future."