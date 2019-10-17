Do they have to get permission from the state for de-licensing? I think that's the case.
The Kenyon Sunset Home Board of Directors, want to de-license nine beds, reducing the 30-bed skilled nursing home to a 21-bed skilled nursing home effective Nov. 1.
Kenyon Senior Living consists of both a nursing home and an assisted living. Gunderson Gardens, the name of the designated assisted living rooms, consists of three different parts. There are full apartments, apartments which are more efficient units known as Rose Wing, and Gunderson Suites which is a secure memory care location. Kenyon Sunset Home is where the nursing home beds are located.
Assisted living residents are able to get some help with things, but the most help that they need is from one person. Nursing home residents require a lot more assistance since there are a lot of people that need mechanical lifts to get up or some that need two people.
Keeping up with the demand
The overall need for nursing home beds in the entire country has been declining, because there’s more ways for people to stay at home longer. This is partly due to the fact that there are so many more home healthcare agencies in place than there were years ago.
“The wait list for the assisted living has been quite extensive for numerous years,” states Emily Quam, Director of Social Services.
Industry data shows the trend of seniors show a preference in housing with service units, such as assisted living, versus the traditional skilled nursing facilities.
Right now the center is licensed for 30 nursing home beds, so that means they can have 30 nursing home beds. So they have to de-license those beds and once they are given up, they cannot be given back. The licensing process consists of paperwork which ensures that the beds are up to standards.
“We will be converting four of the nine rooms into Assisted Living units. These rooms are fondly known as the Sunny Hallways Rooms. The remaining five rooms that are currently utilized as doubles will become single rooms,” writes Chelsea Kalal, Administrator and Director of Development.
This change will allow us to offer all private rooms for our residents in our skilled nursing facility. It was a well-thought out and very informed decision made by the Board, adds Kalal.
“Our number one priority remains to provide quality care for the senior population in our community. The services we provide will aide in preserving their dignity and choice for many years to come,” concludes Kalal.