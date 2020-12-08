As you begin to check family and friends off your Christmas list this year and brainstorm for ideas on what to gift that special someone with, a quick stop at a few of your local businesses may do the trick, whether they provide services or products.
The holiday season is a time of giving. This year especially, giving is even more important as small businesses continue to stay afloat amid restrictions and closures from the pandemic. Local business owners encourage all to shop local this holiday season and keep their funds within city limits.
One size fits all
In the Kenyon/Wanamingo area, an array of small businesses can help find a gift for every person on your list. Most businesses offer gift certificates. At those that don’t, there’s always KABA Kash or MINGO Bucks, an alternative as they can only be used in its designated community.
Peggy Ryland of Write On, and member of the Kenyon Area Business Association said KABA Kash can be used at the grocery store, convenience stores or other participating businesses — a large portion of businesses in Kenyon — and mean the money stays right in the community. MINGO Bucks are used in the same way as KABA Kash, but can only be used Wanamingo businesses. KABA Kash can be purchased at Security State Bank in Kenyon by going through the drive thru, while MINGO Bucks are available at Security State Bank in Wanamingo.
Small businesses and Kenyon Area Business Association support the community in many different ways, including sponsoring high school students with scholarships and the Easter Egg Hunt, Ryland said it’s nice to have the reciprocal transaction of support traveling back and forth from consumer to the businesses.
“Shopping local is more important now than ever because of this pandemic,” said Ryland. “Small businesses have been hurting. Anything people can do to support small businesses is huge. Gift certificates and KABA Kash are fabulous and a safe way of shopping. There is all kinds of services and product out there to purchase.”
At Workout 24/7 in Kenyon and Wanamingo, Facility Manager Tina Leininger said anyone can purchase the gift of health and fitness with a gift certificate for personal training. Several different package options are also available and can be found at ptwithkt.com by clicking on pricing, then personal training. Any questions can be directed to Leininger at tinaleininger@ptwithkt.com.
Other items available in the local areas include a variety of tools at Ace Hardware, personalized wrapped canvases, pictures, T-shirts, sweatshirts, banners and signs, jewelry from D&S Banner Sign & Print, poinsettias and Christmas greens from Mary’s Rustic Rose and skin care and makeup gift bags/sets from All the Buzz in Wanamingo, just to name a few.
Jamie Sommer, with All the Buzz, is thankful for all the support over the last several months and urges the community to keep small businesses at the forefront of their minds, as many are either still trying to rebound or just trying to stay afloat.
Supporting each other
Despite the challenges many small business are facing, many are continuing to look at ways to support other local businesses through their specific industry. At the Kenyon Muni, manager Matt Bartel said he is promoting several wines this season made locally in places like Cannon Falls. There are also gift sets from distributers with specific liquors like Jack Daniels and RumHaven. Bartel said many people have stopped in to create their own wine variety box with different wines made in Minnesota.
“When you spend a dollar in town in local business, most of that dollar stays in town,” said Bartel. “When you swipe your card at a big box store, that money is gone out of the community forever. If you buy in town, you’re supporting your neighbors and your neighbor’s kids.”
Flour Child Creations in Wanamingo is teaming up with neighboring business, Blue Harbor Boutique. Owner Beth Eliason said with a purchase at the local Boutique, shoppers will receive a coupon for a free cupcake at Flour Child Creations. Throughout the Christmas season, Eliason typically bakes an array of traditional fruit cakes, fudge, puppy treats, macaroons, biscotti, Scandinavian treats, cheesecake, custom family recipes people bring in and recently started creating the popular cookie box kits, complete with baked cookies, frostings and sprinkles. She plans to offer four different cookie kits for the holidays, from preschool age to adult. The preschool kit can also be personalized.
Eliason added, “Support the businesses you want to stay around, even if it is just buying a gift certificate.”
Ryan Holmes of Area 57 in Wanamingo encourages area residents to continue to shop locally and support the small communities. He said he feels fortunate and blessed to live in a small community, such as Wanamingo, where people genuinely care about their businesses. At Area 57, aside from the baked goodies and variety of drinks, gift cards and a variety of coffees are available for people to purchase for gifts.
“Anything people can do to keep shopping locally is great,” added Holmes.
At All Seasons Community Services, CEO Mary Frutiger said over the last several months, the community has really taken care of its thrift stores, especially since both the consumer and business rely on each other to bring in donations, purchase items and vice versa, as the donations people generously donate are what’s sold out the front door.
“That’s what’s kept us going, the revenue from the thrift store offsets the costs from the food shelf,” said Frutiger. “So far, we haven’t missed a beat.”
Frutiger also encourages the community to be thrift-minded, Christmas-minded and gift-minded and shop for all three. She feels it’s well worth the time to spend money in Kenyon, no matter the thrift store they may be supporting.
“We’re all three different,” said Frutiger of the three thrift stores in town. “We all depend on each other for business, but we don’t cannibalize each other. We support each other.”
Doug Klatt of S.I.F.T. Save It From The Trash, said they need people to shop local and support the local businesses and at thrift stores, people may be surprised to find what they are looking for at a good rate.