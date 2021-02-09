While Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools’ nurse, counselors and social worker already provide mental health services, the district is expanding those offerings through a partnership with Family Services Rochester.
Therapist Andrea Lee provides outpatient mental health services in a school setting to reduce and remove barriers, and collaborate with school staff to continue mental health education.
Lee was a therapist for one year in Faribault and three years at K-W. During her first year at K-W, she worked part time, but with case load of 40 children she now works full time.
Generally, Lee has noticed issues with anxiety, attention deficit and/or hyperactivity and depression, and has seen some students who are dealing with trauma. A lot of students, Lee says, have generalized anxiety, but she also works with those in foster care whose parents were or are incarcerated.
“There’s less serious issues like anxiety, and learning copy skills and questioning negative thoughts,” said Lee. “There’s also deeper issues like processing trauma.”
Since the pandemic began, Lee has noticed an increase in some issues like kids struggling to learn online and changes to the school setting. Those have been really difficult for some children, she said.
“There are some kids who haven’t back been to school since last spring because they have family members very vulnerable to COVID, they are still learning online and some are struggling,” said Lee. “Even for the kids who are in and out of school, it’s just so stressful for them to be in school ,then back at home. Some kids are stressed about COVID itself and worried about their grandparents and parents.”
In comparison to other school-based therapists, Lee said she sees a higher number of students dealing with trauma and who experienced COVID-19 related setbacks.
Supporting students and families
Advantages to this service provides less time lost from school and work for parents, as well as a greater potential to impact students since services take place in a more familiar environment. Outcomes include improvements in social, behavioral and emotional functioning, along with improvements in academics (GPA, test scores and attendance), fewer referrals to the special education department, decreased health disparities and ER visits for children at high risk.
Families connect with the school counselor or social worker to discuss their child’s mental health and with the family’s written permission, they help make a referral to the FSR therapist. From there, the FSR therapist contacts the family to set up a meeting to gather information about the child and their family history. After the assessment is complete, a recommendation is made. If needed, a treatment plan is also developed to support the child and family.
K-W High School Counselor Whitney Bartholome, Middle School Counselor Katie Kelly and School Social Worker Carrie Groth indicate FSR has been a great addition of support for students and families in K-W schools, saying it’s removed barriers — transportation, waiting lists, scheduling conflicts and financial restrictions — some families had faced which prevented their child from receiving services
The services are billed through the child’s health insurance and financial gaps are often covered by grant funding through the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Currently, FSR services are offered to students in preK through eighth grade. K-W plans to add support at the high school level starting in the fall.
At a December School Board meeting, High School Principal Matt Ryan said grant money from the Goodhue County Ed District provides start up money for the position, but once it is established the only expense the school has is to provide office space.
Gaining support through resources
The K-W Counselor/Social Worker newsletter was created in conjunction with a few schools in the area to proactively connect with families. K-W’s counselors and school social worker continue to find ways to connect with students, families and communities during the pandemic.
After hearing positive feedback, K-W’s support staff decided to continue the newsletter. Ryan and Bartholome have sent the newsletter to parents and students of grades nine-12; Kelly, the middle school counselor, has sent to grades five through eight and Groth has sent it to elementary teachers. The newsletters can also be found on the home page of the district’s website, under K-W Counselor/Social Worker Connection Newsletter.