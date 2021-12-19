Ashley Rechtzigel was recently recognized with the Jack Homes Memorial Award, following the completion of firearm safety training in early September.
The award, honoring the life of longtime firearm safety instructor Jack Holmes, of Kenyon, is given to the overall best student in the class.
The student is chosen based on how well they participate, how well he or she interacts with other students and how well he or she does on class tests and in the field day portion of class.
Holmes died unexpectedly in 2003, and for the last 17 years, the Kenyon Sportsmen’s Club has kept his memory alive with the firearm safety award. Along with firearm safety, Holmes was also a member of Holden Lutheran Church and the head coach of the Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion baseball team for 10 years.
Kenyon Sportsman's Club typically hosts firearm safety training sessions in the spring, but due to an increase demand of participants, the club hosted a fall class this year.
Instructors Larry Walker and Jason Prondzinski awarded Rechtzigel with the engraved plaque and $50 bill the evening of Dec. 15.
Rechtzigel, the daughter of John and Jennifer Rechtzigel of Kenyon, said it was a nice surprise to find out she was the winner of the award.
A junior at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, Rechtzigel enjoyed talking to the conversation officer, the hands-on learning opportunities and getting to practice shooting firearms most about the classes.
After completing the classes earlier this fall, Rechtzigel was able to go hunting over MEA break with her dad, uncle and grandpa. She looks forward to more opportunities to hunt with her family, as it's something they all enjoy doing.