Kim Helgeson is a lifelong Kenyon resident. Her husband of 36 years also grew up in Kenyon. She works full time in Owatonna and runs a small jewelry business from her home in her spare time. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A lifelong Kenyon resident is joining the Kenyon City Council.
The council appointed Kim Helgeson to the empty council seat on March 8. The seat was vacated by Tom Gard on Jan. 1 due to health reasons. The motion to appoint Helgeson to the seat was approved unanimously.
Because there are less than two years remaining in the term of the vacated seat, Helgeson's seat will go up for election this November.
Helgeson was one of two applicants for the appointment, along with Jim Naatz.
Mayor Doug Henke said he felt Helgeson was the best fit for the seat, based on the candidate's applications and interviews.
Councilor Molly Ryan said Helgeson seemed very positive and expressed interest in the city of Kenyon.
Henke said he would like to find more out about Naatz and find him a place to get started into city business.
"I don't know when, or where, but I think we should give him that opportunity," Henke said.
Councilor Dan Rechtzigel agreed.
"He's interested in helping the city, and that is definitely an individual we want to encourage to be a part of the city in some form."
In her application Helgeson said she'd work to bring back Kenyon's small-town prosperity.
”It breaks my heart to see so many iconic homes of yesterday looking so run down and seeing the main street with vacant buildings,” she wrote. “I want to be a part of a city that, when people are passing through, they will get the feeling of comfort and want to learn more about the love of small-town living.”
Helgeson said she wishes to draw more businesses to town. She also wants a curbside pickup recycling program, so homeowners can easily dispose of recyclables to keep properties looking nice.
When asked what she would do to encourage more community involvement, Helgeson said she would recommend posting photos and event information on the city's Facebook page more often.