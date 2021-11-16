Kenyon City Engineer Derek Olinger answered a request from City Council members to prepare a summary of the effects of the potential Trondheim Road extension project.
The city’s infrastructure management plan, which includes road projects planned for the next 10 years, with focus on plan year 2028, reveals the original plan includes reconstruction of Sixth Street at $1.93 million, and $1.29 million for replacing the Sixth Street project with the Trondheim Road extension. Completing the full scope of both projects adds up to about $3.18 million.
Realistically, Olinger said the financial impacts of each individual project are fairly similar, as Sixth Street would include 20% paid by special assessments, while Trondheim’s road extension would have no assessments.
Council member Dan Rechtzigel asked if projects like Trondheim would be eligible for funding under the new bill that was passed. Olinger said he would look into it, through most funding opportunities like that are meant for already existing roadways.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing recommended looking at opportunities instead for the existing Sixth Street. If extra money could be allocated to help fund that project, it would lower the impact quite a bit. Since the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School is located on Sixth, Rechtzigel added there might be specific funding available from that angel.
There are a lot of good grant opportunities available for existing infrastructure, Olinger said, through they bring with extra hoops and approvals to get through.
Rechtzigel was hesitant to replace one project for the other, as the road by the school will deteriorate more if something is not done to in the foreseeable future. But he also understands the need for a new road to exit Trondheim.
“I think we just need to get creative and uncover some new rocks to see what we can make happen,” said Rechtzigel.
Olinger assured the council that he will work on some research and talk with Vahlsing on when to bring his findings back to the council on what’s available and feasible to plan right now.
Looking for outside funding would be the best bet for residents in the city, as Vahlsing said that will help push both projects along without blowing the tax situation out of order.
Council member Molly Ryan, who brought the concerns to the council at last month’s meeting, was in favor of looking for what grant opportunities are out there.
“They are both very important projects in my opinion,” said Ryan.
Echoing Ryan’s thoughts, Council member Tom Gaard said he doesn’t want to see either project dropped off and added it’s best to keep working on both of them.