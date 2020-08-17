Nerstrand has a rich history that often gets overlooked, but the Rice County Historical Society recently completed a project that brought the small town into the spotlight.
Thanks to a $10,000 Minnesota Heritage and Cultural Preservation grant through the Minnesota Historical Society, an online resource called MNopedia has published 11 articles relating to Nerstrand history.
Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society, recognized a lack of Rice County representation on MNopedia, particularly for smaller communities like Nerstrand, Morristown and Lonsdale. She knew acquiring the grant through Minnesota Historical Society would allow an experienced writer to research and document one specific town.
The Rice County Historical Society received the grant in December 2018, and Garwood hired Northfield historian Jeff Sauve, a former archivist at St. Olaf College, as the writer for the Nerstrand series. Sauve and Garwood compiled a list of 11 topics relating to Nerstrand, including the history of its founder, city hall, the Ginseng Boom and Valley Grove Church.
“They’re all familiar topics, but it’s the depth of knowledge that was revealed,” Garwood said. “I certainly knew about all these topics. The Ginseng Boom I knew about but hadn’t realized how long it lasted … Someone actually saved the family farm through ginseng. That was an unexpected find.”
Suave himself knew little about Nerstrand going into the project. But Hayes Scriven, a Nerstrand native who spent more than a decade as director of the Northfield Historical Society, and now servessite manager of the Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, had confided to Suave that Nerstrand had great stories. That fueled his interest as he conducted his research.
“As an historian researcher I love digging into books and finding stories … “ Sauve said. “I did come away with a much stronger sense of local history being involved in this project, and how these communities are interrelated.”
The Nerstrand town clerk allowed Sauve access to a wide assortment of historical records that gave him the background he needed. He also achieved access to digitized newspapers at St. Olaf College.
Nerstrand locations on the National Registry of Historic Places, like Valley Grove Church, the Tosten E. Bonde Farmhouse and Nerstrand City Hall made the list of topics for Suave to research. He also covered the history of Nerstrand Meats and Catering, the Nerstrand Railway Station and Big Woods State Park.
In addition to settings, Sauve explored the history of significant people who lived in Nerstrand. Apart from Nerstrand founder Osmund Osmundson, who helped incorporate St. Olaf College in 1874, Sauve detailed the histories of economist and social scientist Thorstein Bunde Veblen, who coined the term “conspicuous consumption” and wrote 10 books and 150 articles. Suave also wrote an article about the Thorstein Veblen Farmstead. Another entry tells the history of Norwegian immigrant Halvor Quie, who served in the Civil War and enticed his friends to join him.
The Rice County Ginseng Boom of 1858 particularly fascinated Sauve. During a nationwide economic depression, Rice County settlers discovered an abundance of ginseng, an Asian root known for its medicinal qualities, growing in the “Big Woods.” Sauve found accounts of destitute Rice County residents who sold the root to save their families from ruin. Over 200,000 pounds of ginseng were cultivated in Faribault in just one year and sold for 6 to 10 cents a pound, he discovered.
MNopedia admins wanted Sauve to provide illustrations with each article, which came as a challenge at times. Garwood asked volunteers to dig through Rice County Historical Society archives, and Sauve called the Bonde family to find photos of their ancestors’ farmstead.
After Sauve submitted his articles, MNopedia sent them through fact checkers to validate the accuracy of each piece. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March presented barriers for that process, but Sauve scanned his notes from home and communicated via email. Once the articles were verified for accuracy, grammarians and stylists provided feedback. One of the difficulties for Sauve required him to translate his college-level entries to a reading level no higher than 11th grade. Finally, he needed to provide the correct citations for his research and format them according to MNopedia’s standards.
Sauve said he's interested in writing about Nerstrand again, particularly about the history of its Fire Department and how a destructive fire inspired the city to forbid the further construction of wooden buildings.
Since the publication of the final article in June 2020, Sauve has acquired another grant to do research for the Valley Grove Preservation Society. As for the Rice County Historical Society, Sauve expects Garwood to apply for the Minnesota Historical Society’s grant again so more local historians can write about Morristown and Lonsdale.
“Each of those communities have fascinating stories,” Sauve said.