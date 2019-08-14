The Kenyon City Council appointed Councilor Doug Henke, who was first elected in 2014, as its new mayor on Aug. 13.
Henke replaces Councilor Richard Nielsen, who had taken on the role of acting mayor after Mayor Mike Engel's unexpected death on July 4. Since Engel's term had less than two years remaining, the city did not have to hold a special election, allowing the council to appoint Henke until the term ends in December 2020.
Henke has owned property in Kenyon since 2008. After seven years in the Army National Guard following his high school graduation, he learned the ropes of city government while working in the water departments of New Ulm and Mankato. He also spent 50-plus years as a commercial truck driver.
Neither Nielsen or the other two council members had any interest in taking over as mayor, they said. This left Nielsen to nominate Henke, who accepted with a dose of humility.
"It's quite a learning curve, but I also felt that, for the moment, unless somebody else stepped in on the council, that I would have a little more information going forward than stepping in as a total outside person," said Henke. "I know council members and the rest of the staff, and if I did take it, I would need a tremendous amount of help from every one of you."
With Henke in his new role, the council has one vacancy. Two other residents had indicated interest in a council position, according to Mark Vahlsing, city administrator.
Since Henke's council term had more than two years remaining, the appointed councilor would serve until the next election, when the city would hold a special election for a two-year council term.
The council will hold informal interviews with the interested residents within the next month, and will likely make an appointment for the now-open council seat at the September meeting.
"I am doing this because I feel that it's important, but I need a lot of help, and I'm open to listening to what people have to say," said Henke.
Compost concerns
Residents Jayne and Erick McLean stepped forward at Tuesday's meeting with concerns about the smoke streaming into their Gates Avenue home from the nearby city compost pile.
The McLeans complained of incessant smoke containing potentially harmful substances from chemically treated wood and other items that cities aren't supposed to burn.
"We have evidence that it is sitting, all smoldering, in that pile. That is a health hazard. I have young kids that have health issues and are special needs. The smoke coming into the house is not helping any of that," said Jayne McLean.
She also said she frequently sees drivers, including local police officers and large commercial trucks, exceeding the 20 mph speed limit.
Wayne Ehrich, Kenyon Public Works director, noted that non-residents dump waste — which isn't allowed — and leave unacceptable materials so often that it's difficult to control without someone able to watch constantly.
"It's more of a illegal dumping issue. It comes faster than we can get rid of it," said Ehrich.
Councilor Dan Rechtzigel, who also lives near the site, agreed with the McLeans' concerns and asked for a full discussion at the council's September meeting.
Historic structures report
At a pre-meeting work session, the council heard presentations from two companies interested in working with the city to conduct a study on the Gunderson House's condition and historical value, and provide suggestions for short- and long-term upkeep.
In June, the city's Historic Preservation Commission received a grant from the state's Historic Preservation Office to fund up to 50% of the study. The report would then enable the city to seek further state grants to fund maintenance projects.
The council indicated a preference to work with Wold Architects and Engineers (over LHB Inc., which also presented) at a cost of $15,000, of which the city would only pay half.
"They run a really top outfit there. They do really good work," said Rechtzigel of Wold Architects.