“Wow: What an event today has become in Kenyon and beyond. We can’t talk about a teenager’s liberation 76 years ago without first cheering what we see here today.
This Memorial Day has burst into an extra focus, a welcome celebration of the near end of our 15 months or more of isolation due to COVID. Last year we missed most of Memorial Day.
But look around at your neighbors now. We are back! And we have many memories. I was asked to share my teenage experience in a Japanese internment camp in China during World War II, and how that led to my becoming an American…and meeting a lovely Minnesota farm girl like Karen Olness…and becoming an organic farmer in Kenyon.
My parents were Norwegian missionaries to China, starting in the 1920s. Their assignment was to introduce Jesus to the people in Hequ, a remote city at the intersection of the Great Wall and the Yellow River. To reach Hequ back then, you went to the end of the rail line, and then by mule for five days over the mountains. In the decades before World War II, China was roiled, first in battles between vicious warlords, and then in a three-way war between Japanese invaders, the Chinese Government, and the communist insurgents.
Over time, my parents had a small but vibrant Christian community growing in Hequ and beyond. And four babies arrived. I was number three. We grew up bilingual in Norwegian and Chinese.
As war in China escalated, we also learned English real fast when we ended up at the British Boarding School for children of missionaries at Chefoo on the occupied coast. Our parents continued their missionary work in Hequ where the fighting was intense. My mother was a nurse, and the mission station was often crowded with war refugees. And then, on Dec.14, 1939, my father was killed when a targeted Japanese air raid destroyed the mission station.
Mother stayed on for several months to help with plans for reconstruction, but she was determined to get back to her children on the coast. This took many weeks, part of it by foot near the Gobi Desert to avoid enemy lines.
For Westerners in China, life was now becoming progressively more constricted. And it took a drastic turn after Pearl Harbor, when the whole allied world declared war on Japan. Then in August of 1942, our entire boarding school — with several hundred missionary kids — was marched across the city into a former western compound that was turned into an internment camp.
As we marched, we sang boldly many of our favorite hymns, including one on Psalm 46, written by a teacher. God is our refuge, our refuge and our strength. In trouble, in trouble, a very present help our new home was incredibly crowded. And we were sometimes cold or hungry. But the teachers were superb surrogate parents. We all knew each other, and school continued, our morale, was reasonably high. Eleven months later we were moved again, this time by a bare cargo ship and a bare train, into the much larger internment camp at Weihsien.
Here about 1500 Westerners were held And here again, the teachers rallied to create as normal a life as possible for the Chefoo kids. Weihsien allowed the prisoners some self-government, so the limited supplies of food and shelter were stretched as fairly as possible.
There was little overt cruelty, unless you were caught playing the black market over the prison walls. But for us kids that watery stew of the day was rarely all that we would have wanted or needed.
And all of us felt cold in the winter. As the years passed, the food got shorter and morale began to decline. As we grew, we shared schoolbooks and clothing with younger kids and we walked barefoot in the summer to save shoes for winter.
My years of internment were from age 14 to 17, with an older sister and a younger brother. Then, in early 1945 two of our prisoners escaped. The Japanese were furious, and upped their long daily roll calls to twice a day. That upset many of us too, but we would learn more. My most vivid memory of Weihsien is the liberation in mid-August 1945. We were vaguely aware that the war was nearing an end but we had no idea what that would mean for our safety or our lives. Then one morning, I was outside my mother’s quarters. I heard a plane flying over us, and it didn’t sound like other plans we heard. Then it came back flying very low and waving its wings.
We could see that it was an American plane. Then we were all running around wildly shouting for joy! And then the plane came back at a higher altitude and we saw the most incredible sight. Out jumped seven paratroopers. The sky seemed full of them. As soon as we saw they would land outside our prison walls, we all had the same instinct.
We ran for the main gate. The guards had no choice but to back off, as essentially the entire able-bodied population of the camp ran out into the fields. Not a shot was fired! Soon the paratroopers were lifted above our heads and carried triumphantly back into the camp. There we found that the Japanese guards were gone.
In their place were fellow prisoners wearing white arm bands. We learned that they had secretly been planning the end game for a safe liberation when the war ended. The commander of the paratroopers confronted the Japanese camp commander. He instructed him to continue protecting the prisoners until they could be evacuated. The Japanese handed his sword to the American. The high-risk liberation of a concentration camp had been achieved without a hint bloodshed. Our liberators included six Americans, including a Japanese-American translator. The seventh was a very young Chinese soldier, Eddie Wang, the Chinese translator.
And Eddie had just made his first parachute jump. His buddies had given him a crash course en route. And one of the paratroopers was a graduate of our School for missionary children. He had requested this assignment. And then we learned why those two prisoners had escaped. They had met first with communist guerrillas near the camp, and then made contact with the US military headquarters at Chungking in Western China. And there a daring psy-war calculation had been made:
That a small American air drop outside the camp would so energize the prisoners that the Japanese would lose control of the camp. We learned that there had been months of secret messages between Chungking, the escapees, and the Weihsien prisoners. These were often carried in and out of the camp in the “honey buckets” of raw sewage swaying on the shoulders of neighboring Chinese farmers going between our toilets and their farm fields.
With likely a hurried inspection by the guards at the gate. Then came weeks of air drops of food and supplies. Many of us kids ran out to the drop zone to greet them. At one bouncy landing, I got a squirt of pineapple juice straight into my mouth. What a heavenly taste! Then of course they barred us from the drop zone.
But oh how we feasted on that new invention, called SPAM! Many weeks later we were all loaded on a train to the coast, and then on to Hongkong to wait for a way home. In the world-wide chaos at the end of the war it took months to arrange repatriation of prisoners from around the world. Our family plan was to travel together to America, where my sister and I would try to get more education. My mother and younger brother would go on to Norway. We finally made it on a Liberty ship headed for the USA.
It made its first stop off the west coast of Vancouver Island where it spent several days dumping its ballast. We could see the shoreline, with a farm and grazing cattle. My brother and I talked some crew members into taking us on a visit to the boat landing we could see from the ship. Then my younger brother had a really dumb idea. He wanted us to sneak up to the cattle, and try to get our first taste of fresh milk in three years. Sure enough, we spooked the cattle, and we were soon confronted by an angry farmer. We pointed to the ship and tried to explain our story. What internment camp, he asked? “Weihsien.” What missionary school? “Chefoo.” Then he was holding back tears, and said: “We have been praying for you for three years!”
It turned out that members of his small country church knew about that missionary boarding school in a Japanese internment camp in China and had made it one of their wartime prayer projects. The next day we were all invited to a celebration at the farm, and we had all the fresh milk we could drink. Stories like that remind us that the world of our rational senses touched very little of the totality of reality. So, I have always been a mystic. But who was this teenager who believed in miracles? I had a Norwegian passport, but I had barely lived there. Chinese was my first language, but I was not Chinese.
I was schooled in a British boarding school, but I was not British. And here I was in America. Was I a Norwegian foreign student here for an education, or a refugee ready to make a commitment as an American? And what did God want me to do with my life? Those were the hard questions. The much easier course back then was to take part time jobs and work your way through college, which for me turned out to be the University of Minnesota.
Also back then in America, there was a simple solution for a young man who had not yet quite found himself. I volunteered for the draft. Basic training at Fort Dix was an eye opener. Here was a cross section of half the American population. It was only the male half back then. But down to the platoon level, it was a random mix of our society, the rich and the poor, the kind and the callous, and all the skin colors. And all of us were equally at the mercy of the drill sergeant. I became an American at heart, and soon qualified for the early U.S. citizenship that was available for GIs. And then the Army gave me my first career break.
Instead of Korea, they sent me to Germany, to AFN, the American Forces Network in Europe. With my international roots, the Army assigned me as a roving special events reporter in Europe. Back in Minnesota, that landed me a job at WCCO Radio. I then lucked into marrying that lovely farm girl, from Peterson, Minnesota.
Karen and I have been blessed with children and with grandchildren, the oldest of whom is still on active duty in the U.S. Army, having served tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. We have been blessed with a bunch of careers together, both in the U.S. and overseas. But it was always Karen’s dream that we would end up on a farm. So, for the past twenty years we have been organic farmers on the old Teigen farm just south of the Holden Park. Also functioning from the farm is the all-volunteer organization Health Frontiers.
It has supported training for health care professionals at home and abroad for more than 30 years.
Today is a very special Memorial Day, with a double blessing. We can celebrate both the rich memories of our past and our coming liberation from the coronavirus. We will soon hear the names (or We have heard…) of our heroic veterans who passed away this year. And almost every family here today has memories to share of earlier sacrifices made to defend our community, our country and our world. This former teenager can celebrate the seven paratroopers. Each of us has many other memories. There are millions of memories of liberation that echo through the history of the United States.
We are a country that, more than anyone else, was built on the Biblical injunction to “love the Lord with all your heart….and your neighbor as yourself.” That ushered in western democracy, and the most widely shared civilization in recorded history.
More than ever today, we need to remember…to remember our heroes, to remember how easy it is to forget, to remember our flaws and how to correct them, and to remember to stay true to our incredible history.
May God bless America and the planet we share.”