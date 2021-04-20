Along with crack fill projects, residents in Kenyon will see a little more activity on the streets this construction season.
Due to a favorable quote from a Wisconsin-based contractor for crack filling, the city has allocated funds for additional manhole improvements slated for this year.
Last month, the City Council approved work for the 2021 crack fill project. Quotes were solicited in mid-March and over this past week, the city received two quotes to perform the work, said City Engineer Derek Olinger.
Bargen Inc., of Mountain Lake, bid with a number of $35,820 and Fahrner Asphalt Sealers of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, bid with $19,690. After ensuring this contractor performs quality work, the council approved the lower bid. Olinger told the council that Bolton & Menk has worked with Fahrner on multiple projects in the past and they didn't have any concerns with the quality of previous work.
Approximately $25,000 is allocated for the crack fill project, a little more than half of the city's 2021 street maintenance budget. Since this is a unit price contract, meaning the contractor will be paid by the linear foot, Olinger included a 25% over-run cost on the crack fill estimate. Olinger finds that the actual footage of cracks sealed often vary from the estimate.
He says it is their goal to complete all crack sealing within city limits with this project. For that reason, Olinger requested the council award the contract and give Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich authority to increase the project budget, only if needed, to complete crack sealing this year, as long as additional costs stay within the overall street maintenance budget allocated for 2021. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of September.
Olinger told the council at its April 13 meeting that Ehrich included a portion of the manhole improvements in the street maintenance budget at $13,000. Given the favorable pricing for the crack fill project, Olinger said Public Works requested the Council approve the entire quote from Floorcoat Midwest LLC of Truman, totaling $18,700, an additional $5,700.
The proposed manhole repairs, Olinger says will improve the ride on city streets, and reduce stormwater inflow and infiltration into the sanitary sewer system.
"There's a lot of benefits with this, [the manhole improvements are] a pretty good value," added Olinger.
Noting manhole improvements are a priority, Mayor Doug Henke said moving into the future, those improvements should be something reviewed every year.
With total projects planned for this summer estimated at $44,000, Olinger said there would be a $11,000 surplus compared to what was budgeted. Additional funds from this year's budget are planned to be used for additional street chip sealing of streets next year.
Other engineering items presented at the City Council meeting include:
• Red Wing Avenue — Wencl Construction has notified Olinger they intend on starting the remainder of work on the project in the next several weeks. Remaining work includes construction of a storm sewer outfall at Eighth Street, a new retaining wall near Sixth Street, topsoil preparation and final seeding of the south end of the project. A punch list has been prepared and Olinger said they will work with the contractor to complete necessary repairs this spring. Final paving is expected in May and the final completion date is June 26.
• Business Park — A-1 Excavating is going to wait a few more weeks before moving back on site to finish the project. Olinger said the contractor is waiting for soil to dry as much as possible before proceeding with the remainder of road construction. Among other minor repairs and punch list work, Olinger said crews will complete a small segment of sanitary sewer installation near the Goodhue County shop. Substantial completion is expected by July 2.