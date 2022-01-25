The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board typically has a time for announcements and recognitions at the start of its regular meetings, and this Monday evening they had an extra special recognition to announce.
School Board members honored Paraprofessional Recognition Week, held Jan. 24-28, 2022, and thanked them for all their hard work.
Board Chair Tonya Craig added they are not always given the proper recognition they deserve; she said they do a lot of work for students and staff.
Following the time for announcements, Senior School Board representative Rachel Nesseth shared some highlights from inside the walls of the school. She said all four sports teams — wrestling, dance, boys basketball and girls basketball — are doing “great” this season and are placing pretty well. Nesseth added the semester has started off really strong, and said she feels ready to finish the rest of the year off on a positive note.
COVID-19 updates
Superintendent Bryan Boysen noted that he met with the School Board chair and vice chair and said there are currently eight students out on quarantine due to exposure. He is pleased with the low numbers, and said some teachers requested N95 masks, which they were able to get through the Southeast Service Coop.
Board member Marilyn Syverson asked if those who are requesting masks will receive a waiver that explains how to properly wear them. Boysen said he will make a note to make sure they have that information.
Recommended program reductions
Along with COVID-19 updates, the board also approved a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions. The resolution comes as a result of a reduction in enrollment, leaving Boysen to recommend discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions.
School Board member Kevin Anderson asked Boysen if he had definite positions he was looking at reducing. Boysen said he didn’t have any at the time and added that the resolution was more of a formality.
Superintendent report
After items for discussion and approval, the superintendent, elementary principal and secondary principal presented reports to the Board. Per a request from Craig, Boysen presented an update on how 5Rivers Online, Goodhue County Education District’s online school was doing.
Current attendance rates show Red wing with the largest number of pupils at 216, followed by Cannon Falls with 40, K-W at 19, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at 18, Lake City at 15, Goodhue at nine and open enrollment at seven.
Anderson, who also sits on the GCED committee, said last August, four students were enrolled in 5Rivers Online. By the time school began in September, staff were hoping for 80, and now they are at just over 300. He said some students will benefit from an online program and it feels nice to offer that to districts.
“I know we’ve had people in online schools before; now we get to bring them back here in our activities. We do get a good cut of the state aid, too,” said Anderson. “As much as I struggle with online learning, it’s a good thing. We have to be progressive and work towards it. We can’t look back to what we were doing 40 years ago, we need to keep moving forward.”
Community education update
Community Education Director Amy Belcher, too, provided an update to the board on how things have been going so far. She said the district is still hanging at 65 students in preschool, with one more in the works to start next week. Knights Kids is going well, with 19 kids enrolled.
Plans are in the works for summer information for Knights Kids, and the grant funded mentorship program is moving along well. Students in fifth grade were matched with an older adult, where those involved go through a social and emotional program and build leadership skills. Though there have only been five sessions held this year, Belcher said there’s already been a lot of good discussion and students are getting along well with their mentors.
An extra focus was put on ECFE this time of year, with the introduction of new programs, Marvelous Mondays and On My Own. A winter festival also took place Tuesday evening for families and children ages preschool to 7 to gather together for a night of fun.