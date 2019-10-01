With interest in locally sourced sustainable agriculture on the rise, even grey and drizzly weather on Sunday couldn’t stop record crowds from checking out local farms across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin last weekend.
With 20 farms on the tour, last weekend’s North Star Farm Tour provided an unprecedented glimpse of the region’s burgeoning fabric industry. Among those 20 farms were four from Rice County and three in Goodhue.
Teri and Kraig Quamme welcomed visitors their Red Gate Alpaca Farm, a 70-acre farm set in the rolling hills of the Canon River Valley. The Quammes raise the alpaca for the luscious fiber and also sell some of their Alpacas.
Alpacas, similar to llamas, are natives of the Andean Mountain range in South America. Alpacas are bred specifically for their fibers, a luxury good which has a variety of appealing qualities including softness, fire resistance and water repellency.
Jessica and Jody Grund hosted visitors at the Grazing Goat Ranch, located in Walcott Township just south of Faribault. At the Grazing Goat Ranch, the Grunds raise angora sheep and shear them to make mohair, a prized silk-like fabric.
In addition to the angora goats, the Grunds have a full menagerie of animals, including ducks, hogs, horses, donkeys, chickens and plenty of cats. Jody Grund said that they decided to build their farm around the goats because his wife is vegetarian and didn’t want to see any of the animals slaughtered.
Mohair is one of the world’s most prized fibers for luxury goods. Once processed, Mohair is durable and shiny, naturally elastic, and takes dye well.
Each spring and fall, the Grunds shear their goats. For this fall, the Grunds decided to not shear their goats until next week, leaving the goats with long locks for the farm tour. Once sheared, some of the Mohair will be sold to the Northfield Yarn Shop while most of the rest will be sold online.
Although this was the first year the Grunds hosted visitors for the North Star Farm Tour, they’ve checked out the other farms on the tour in the past. Grund says he always enjoys seeing how other farms operate.
The Grunds invited Sarah and Mike Otis of Bidingstead farm to share some of their goats with tour goers. Six years ago, the Otises moved to an acreage located near Cannon Lake west of Faribault, and began converting it into a functioning farm.
The Otises now raises goats, hogs and chicken and sells them locally. The Otises said they were glad that they’d been invited to be a part of the farm tour this year, giving them the chance to see how a different farm operates up close.
“One of our favorite things to do is to see other farms, see how they run, ” Sarah Otis said. “(Unfortunately), we’ve been so busy with our own farm that we’ve never been able to pull ourselves away to visit other farms.”
Sarah Otis has taken an agritourism safety class and said she looks forward to hosting more agritourism events in the future. The Otises added that hope to make their farm a stop on the North Star Farm Tour in the near future.
Wendy Wustenberg of the Wind Swept Hill Farm & Studio near Farmington, who helped found the farm tour five years ago, said said that with the sustainable agriculture movement growing, she expects the farm tour to continue to grow. Already, she’s heard from area farmers who are interested in learning more about agritourism and want to join the farm tour in 2020.
She said that although every farm on the tour is involved in the production of raw fabric material, they form an incredibly diverse mosaic of agriculture, producing everything from the typical (chicken and eggs) to the exotic (yak meat and goat cheese).
Wustenberg said that the farm tour serves as a chance for families to better educate themselves on where their food comes from. Some families may be committed to consuming locally sourced, sustainable agricultural products, while others just wanted to tour a farm or are curious to see what “Minnesota grown,” “organic” and other labels really mean in practice.
Although people were still excited to visit the farms on Sunday, Wustenberg said that Saturday’s ideal weather served as an incredibly refreshing change after a rainy and cool growing season. The growing season has bedeviled farmers large and small this year, leading to a late planting and smaller than expected yields.
“To have the sunshine out it was nothing short of a blessing,” she said.