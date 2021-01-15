Letter of Recogition Award
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, "On Nov. 19, 2020, at 3:43 a.m. Goodhue County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call for service about a suicidal female. The female called 911 stating she doesn’t want to live anymore and that she has an “unloaded” firearm pointed at her head. She claimed to be an alcoholic that was suffering from withdrawals and multiple different types of mental distress.
Dispatcher Alan Paron took this call for service as professionally as seemingly possible. He maintained his calm composure throughout the entirety of the call while speaking with the female. He stayed on the line with her while dispatching Sheriff’s Office Deputies and providing them with the critical information they needed.
After sending the necessary help toward her location, Dispatcher Paron calmly questioned the female in distress and learned multiple important facts that would help the Deputies upon their arrival.
Dispatcher Paron learned the ammunition for the 9mm handgun was reportedly inside the residence and not with her. He learned which apartment was hers and where she was exactly positioned outside of it. He learned she was sitting outside near her front door and was still holding the firearm.
While slowly obtaining all this information from the emotionally upset and what sounded like a highly unstable female, he continuously reassured her that everything was going to be OK and that help was on the way. The female continued to hold onto the handgun while talking to Dispatcher Paron. Once the closest Deputy drove into the parking lot, Dispatcher Paron amplified his efforts and calmly convinced the female to put the handgun on the ground and be ready to speak to the Deputy on scene. Shortly after, the female was taken to a hospital to get the advanced medical care she needed.
Dispatcher Alan Paron, on Nov. 19 2020, demonstrated the professionalism and compassion demanded of this profession and his actions conveyed a standard of excellence to which this Communications Center aspires. His calm, selfless actions and words provided first responders with important information that ultimately lead to a safe outcome for the female citizen in need and to the Deputies and Medical Personnel responding. For his actions, he is nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Letter of Recognition."