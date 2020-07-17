As the summer and construction projects drag on, Project Engineer Derek Olinger reported that the Red Wing Avenue project is moving one to two weeks ahead of schedule at the July 14 Kenyon City Council meeting.
At the beginning of last week, the contractor on the Red Wing Avenue project was in the process of wrapping up phase 1 construction, which includes the areas between Second and Fifth streets.
By this week, Olinger said in an engineering update, concrete work is expected to be complete and the paving contractor is scheduled to be on site on July 20. As a reminder, Olinger reported the contractor will only pave the northern half block of Red Wing Avenue and the alley. The remainder of the areas on the north half of the project will remain gravel until the contractor is ready to pave the entire project.
Wencl Construction will start with utility work on phase 2 — south of Fifth Street — this week. Excavations for those utilities will be very deep and access to adjacent properties will be "much more" restricted than the northern half of the project, Olinger predicts. Residents and emergency services have been notified of these reports, he said.
At the meeting, the council approved pay request number two for $397,927 for work completed through June 26. This includes all phase 1 utility and storm sewer installations and a portion of the aggregate base material for the street.
Kenyon Business Park
Last month, the city awarded the Kenyon Business Park contract to A-1 Construction, contingent upon receipt of all easements needed for the north end of the project.
Olinger said it appears as though they have everything they need to continue moving forward with the project and get a contract out to the construction company. Work on the project is predicted to take place sometime in August. The crew will be given more time to work until the end of November, pending the weather, since the streets are not being finished until next year. This year, Olinger said the crew will tackle utility work and a good portion of the site grading.
City Engineer Joe Rhein added, "We set this project up with a flexible schedule knowing that we'd get better bids as a result, and that it'd be difficult getting the whole project done this year, and there was really no need to. So we gave them that flexibility to do as much as they wanted to this year and do the balance of the work next year."
Council member Tom Gard suggested the city hold a groundbreaking ceremony, as this project has been a "longtime in the making" and will be huge down the road. The remainder of the council agreed, and Rhein added that a graphic with the city logo on it and the layout of the plat for a photo-op should be included.