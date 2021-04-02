Minnesota's 10,000 lakes provide endless opportunities for summer fun: from fishing, boating, tubing, canoeing, kayaking and swimming.
This spring/summer, students at Kenyon-Wanamingo schools and those in the surrounding areas will have the opportunity to fish while participating in a sport officials say is the fastest growing sport there is right now. Started by Julie Siems, resident of Kenyon and parent of two children in Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, the K-W Knights Fishing Club will follow the Minnesota Student Angler Tournament Trail and Student Angler Federation (a federation of The Bass Federation) as the Minnesota State High School League does not currently recognize fishing as an official sport.
An informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the K-W High School Auditorium in Kenyon for those interested in being a part of the K-W Fishing Club, whether as a student, parent or potential boat captain and to learn more about the club and its upcoming schedule. Though part of the K-W School District, Siems says the club is open to interested students living in surrounding communities that may not have their own team. So far, she has had requests from students in Zumbrota and Medford looking to join. Byron, Owatonna, Northfield and Kasson-Mantorville currently have fishing clubs.
Siems, an avid fisher, first learned of the Minnesota Student Angler Tournament after talking with students and their coach who participated in the league several years ago.
The league allows students going into ninth grade to begin fishing in all of the tournaments. As the mother of a soon-to-be-freshman who loves to fish, Siems asked her son for his thoughts on starting the club in the area. After he was on board, Siems set out to make it a reality and reached out to school officials as a way to encourage more students to join.
"I didn't want it to be just a few people, so I wanted to work with the school to make sure we have their support and help make others more comfortable in attending," said Siems. "[School officials] were very supportive over it. The more students we have the better."
Though the Student Angler Tournament Trail only includes participants in grades nine through 12, the Lund Virtual Fishing League participation is open to anglers who are 10 and older at the time of the event. Teams consist of at least one student and can include one adult. When fishing from a boat, students must have an adult boat captain 19 or older.
Siems said her target ages for the club are students going into seventh grade next year through current high school seniors. Though there aren't as many opportunities for seventh and eighth graders, Siems said she would like to get them involved soon to start teaching them the basics. They can also help fill holes in the high school league where needed, for example if a high schooler was without a partner for one of the SATT events.
Developing a passion
The Student Angler Tournament Trail is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing fishing opportunities and environmental awareness for students, youth and schools through competition, scholarships, education and mentoring opportunities.
Siems hopes those who participate in the club, whether a member or volunteer, develop a passion for the outdoors. As a conservation officer, Siems also hopes members learn how to fish, become confident in both their fishing and boating skills and are able to be independent on the water.
High school participants will be required to go through boaters education to promote safety on the water, get instruction on the laws of fishing, learn about the different species and about watercraft operation. As a conservation officer, Siems said she will be able to teach more about the laws and keep people up to date on them as they change.
"That's my priority so everybody knows the laws and is safe," added Siems.
She feels fishing can teach ethic and help participants bond with a people of different ages. Whether they are in sixth grade or 75, Siems said fishing is something everyone can do — there is no barrier in age.
Siems is looking for volunteers who feel confident in their bass fishing skills and are willing to offer up some of their time, and others who may want to provide their boat for the day. Each team of two students is required to have one boat captain whose primary responsibility is student and team safety. They will be responsible for knowing all of the rules and are allowed to help students by netting fish, running the trolly motor if needed and making sure the fish are entered into the CRR App.
Siems said her goal would be to meet with the group before the first event in May 23 for students to work on technique while shore fishing and practicing measuring fish. Those participating in the virtual league are allowed to fish from the shore. Siems said for virtual tournaments, students can fish in any area. Volunteers also don't have to be available for every tournament.