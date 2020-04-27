Residents across the state shared their talents and compassion to help those in need on Saturday.
Last week, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan launched a week-long statewide drive to encourage Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation and highlight the importance of workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Minnesotans were encouraged to deliver homemade masks to their local fire station. Fire stations will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear. All 775 fire departments in Minnesota participated.
The Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department shared the news on their Facebook page, inviting all "crafters, sewers and creatives," to share their talents with others through the form of donating masks.
Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary member Tonya Craig said firefighters and Ladies Auxiliary members took turns spending time at the fire hall collecting masks from area residents Saturday.
A total of 154 colorful, patterned-fabric masks were collected to be donated to area facilities, 72 of which were donated by the mother of Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department's Chief Lee Skillestad, Vickie. Sue Dodds, another fireman's wife, also donated masks. Craig says many others from the area, who they didn't get pictures with, also donated masks.
"The Fire Department will be reaching out to area facilities to gauge their need for masks at this time and will be getting them dispersed!," said Craig.
Locally made and shared
Many people across the country have let their creativity run wild to think of ways to help out, either by making homemade masks or ear savers that are used on the masks. Locally, Kenyon Senior Living has seen a great deal of generosity from area residents.
Kenyon Senior Living Director of Nursing Rachel Spillman says people have been "very generous" in donating masks to facility staff. Some she says, have even called for ideas on how they may be able to help if they don't have any of the needed supplies, such as elastic.
Spillman says many are getting creative with different ways to make masks without elastic, such as using shoe laces as ties or other types of material. A couple masks have also featured lace for ties.
"We've gotten some very creative donations," said Spillman.
More recently, the facility received a generous donation of crocheted ear savers, made and donated by local crafter Bobbie Knealing, of The Secret Window Boutique.
Knealing, who has been participating in craft shows for 30 years, has made over 400 ear savers thus far for friends who are nurses and some who are retail workers. She is currently working on an order for nurses at Mayo Clinic.
"I've just told people I'd make them if they need any," said Knealing. "I always tell them if you need more, let me know."
Knealing says she originally saw the idea of crocheted ear savers on Facebook after someone posted it in one of her crochet groups. While one ear saver takes Knealing only 15 minutes to make, she says it takes her longer to find something to watch or listen to while making them, as well as finding a pair of buttons in her craft collection.
"It feels good to be able to be helpful. "I've been getting a lot of messages that it's made a huge difference for them," said Knealing. "I do not let anyone pay me for them. We've all got to do our part and help each other get through it, that's what's going to make the difference. "