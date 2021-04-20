Visitor to the city of Kenyon’s website will notice a few major changes.
On Wednesday morning, the city rolled out its newly updated/designed website to members of the community. Following a free upgrade from GovOffice, the city’s web-hosting company, city staff were able to give the website a face lift to make it ADA compliant.
As the internet has dramatically changed the way state and local governments do business, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recommends entities ensure their websites have accessibility features to give individuals with disabilities equal access to their programs, services or activities, unless doing so would fundamentally alter the nature of their programs.
The ADA states poorly designed websites can create unnecessary barriers for people with disabilities, just as poorly designed buildings prevent some people with disabilities from entering.
“Access problems often occur because website designers mistakenly assume that everyone sees and accesses a webpage in the same way,” the ADA states on its site. “This mistaken assumption can frustrate assistive technologies and their users. Accessible website design recognizes these differences and does not require people to see, hear, or use a standard mouse in order to access the information and services provided.”
Kenyon Public Library Director, Michelle Otte, who also is in charge of the city website, said she and City Administrator Mark Vahlsing have been working with design/content specialists from the firm GovOffice for the last few months.
Though it’s taken some time to learn about and put together, Otte said she is very happy with the way it turned out overall. The old website proved to be very busy and wordy, two things that are not permitted to be considered ADA compliant. Websites need to have less text on the main home page and have a more visual layout.
The new site also features numerous photos of recognizable areas in Kenyon, including drone footage from Main Street, the Kenyon Fire Hall and one of city playground structures. Otte encourages camera/drone photographers in the area to submit high-quality photos of Kenyon and surrounding areas to be used on the site’s home page.