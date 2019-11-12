Six Kenyon-Wanamingo band students and eight K-W choir students joined some of the finest musicians in the Hiawatha Valley League (HVL) All-Conference Band and Choir Concert.
The concert was held Nov. 4 at Triton High School in Dodge Center. The Triton School District consists of Claremont, Dodge Center and West Concord.
The HVL Honors Band and Honors Choir members are nominated by their director, with up to eight students from each HVL school. Each school in the conference may select two choir students from each section — sopranos, altos, tenors and bass. Typically those chosen are juniors and seniors who are strong musicians and leaders in their section.
The HVL provides, promotes and administers a program for the youth of the schools of the HVL in athletics, fine arts and academics. It is composed of a total of 12 school districts — Byron, Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Pine Island, Rochester Lourdes, Triton, Stewartville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Together, the 12 schools develop a schedule to plan which hosts the concert each year. The host school also decides who the choir and band directors will be.
K-W Band Director Claire Larson selected 'bandies' John Helland, Matthew Helland, Michael Pliscott, Shelby Noah, Gabriella Bauer and Victor Martinez to perform in the concert and represent the school. K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher selected choral members, Daniel Van Epps, Elliot Olson, Clay Stevenson, Mauricio Munoz-Osorio, Skye Blauer, Caroline Doehling, Arin Kyllo and Isabelle Patterson to take part in the great experience.
The concert's choir director was Red Wing High School Choir Director, Scott Perau, alumni of Triton. Perau was accompanied by Cindy Breederland. Arthur Haecker, Norseman Band Director at St. Olaf College in Northfield, led the band in musical performances.
HVL Band and Choir students had the opportunity to rehearse with Perau and Haecker during practices held at Triton High School Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
Honors bands usually involves a crash course in learning music over a period of three to five hours. Students sometimes have the music ahead of time and sometimes they do not. They get the music the day of — rehearse it and they perform it later that day.
"This is the ultimate test of musicianship," said Larson. "It is really really amazing to hear what kids can accomplish in a short amount of time! Very impressive."
It's clear that K-W band and choir directors are proud of their students and achievements they have earned.
"These young people give me great hope for the future of our community and our world," Schumacher wrote on a social media post. "Plus they make me laugh every day — can’t beat that."
Shumacher describes the experience as rewarding, especially considering this concert is unique in comparison to other activities.
"I love HVL honor choir so much because it brings us all together — rivals on the court/field/track, all connected through music," said Shumacher. "That's the coolest thing about it, we compete against each other in other activities, but here we all come together for one common goal."
Larson is astonished just thinking of the HVL concert as a whole.
"This is where the magic is happening," said Larson. "K-W bandies and choir members perform with the finest HVL musicians."
It's a good experience for participants because they come back stronger through learning from a new director and playing challenging selections. The experience also benefits the rest of the groups since participants can bring back what they learned to help others.