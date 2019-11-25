After weeks of preparation, making improvements and adjustments to the former Schweich's Hotel Bar and Restaurant, the Kenyon Bar and Grill is opening its doors to the community. A grand opening is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.
Alex Rivero, of Woodbury, hopes his establishment provides a fun, inviting environment for Kenyonites and visitors alike to enjoy. Rivero, born in a small town in Cuba, is familiar with the small town feel commonly associated with area and has worked to recreate that in the bar and grill.
After a soft opening Nov. 15, Rivero and his team — operations managers Santos Rivero, Daniel Warn and Rick Thram — made some tweaks to ensure the service, food and experience were just right. Rivero says that he's gotten good feedback from customers who've come in for a meal or just to relax.
As for what the grand opening will hold, Rivero is keeping that a surprise. He and his team are more than ready for the opening to take place, especially after seeing all of their hard work come together.
"I can't wait for it to finally be open," he said.
Rivero, who graduated with a business degree from St. Thomas University and runs a small car lot, A & M Motors, and the St. Paul Saloon, says the bar will undergo many changes. It will have a whole new look at Saturday's grand opening. Fun features like a pull tab booth, video games and a foosball table will fill the space.
The menu has a wide range of food from appetizers, burgers, wings, sandwiches, Heggies pizza, salad, a kid's menu and all day breakfast. There eatery boasts 12 different signature sauces for bone-in or hand-battered boneless wings.
Appetizers include the State Fair version of blooming onions, deep-fried pickles, totchos (tater tots loaded with melted cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato and sour cream) and garlic cheese bread.
The burgers are 1/3-pound hand formed patties and there's an option to 'build your own burger' or try out the "Kenyon Lucy," the bar and grill's version of the Juicy Lucy. There's also a number of sandwiches, ribs, filet minon and shrimp skewers. Of course there's dessert, with carrot cake and strawberry cheesecake topping the list.