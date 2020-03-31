On March 26 Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School teachers stand near the school entrance waiting for parents and students to pick up necessary materials to begin distance learning March 30. Pictured from left, Jena LeTourneau, fourth grade; Megan Sabrowsky, kindergarten; Debra Hinrichs, second grade and Krista Swanson, kindergarten. (Photo courtesy of Renee Hildebrandt)