Kenyon-Wanamingo School District officials announced Thursday that all district staff should prepare for extended school closures due to COVID-19.
School employees including teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators have been busy preparing for the beginning of distance learning Monday, March 30, according to a K-W press release. On March 25, all Minnesota public and charter schools were notified that all school buildings will be closed until at least May 4.
During the last two weeks teachers have created online learning plans, while other staff have put the logistics in place to make online learning a reality.
“I can’t say enough about the way our staff has answered this call,” said Interim Superintendent David Thompson. “While we want students to make the most of their education during this time, we have made a point to let students know we miss them and we care about them.”
On Thursday, students and parents returned to the entrances of each school building to pick up materials such as textbooks and loaner Chromebooks for those without a computer of their own.
“This was not an easy task but our staff got everything together quickly and ready for pickup,” said Thompson. “We feel we are ready for classes to resume online on Monday.”
K-6 Principal Katy Schuerman said that she has been pleased by the way this transition has gone.
“Our staff is busy planning for distance learning and making sure all students have access to lessons so the transition from traditional school to this model is seamless. The collaboration between staff members has been inspiring to watch!” she said. “But this unplanned break is especially tough on our youngest learners.
Teachers are working hard and have been reaching out and assuring students and their parents that everything will be alright.”
At the Middle/High School, Principal Matt Ryan said that staff is working together to ensure learning continues even though the halls of the high school will be silent.
“We have an amazing staff that has collaborated to discover new learning options for our students while ensuring each of our students has what they need to be successful,” he said. “Our teachers have embraced this challenge whole-heartedly.”
For high schoolers involved with spring athletics and activities the season was put on pause just as it was getting started.
“The Minnesota State High School League has suspended, not canceled, these activities for now,” said Activities Director Randy Hockinson. “There are to be no organized games, scrimmages or practices until we are told to proceed. This is hard for many of our students, especially our seniors who were awaiting one last season of competition.”
Said Thompson: “Together we are readying ourselves to provide instruction that is as close as possible to what students would receive in the classroom. We want parents to know that it will take everyone’s cooperation and support to make sure this unique situation is handled with the best interests of every student in mind.”
For more information and updates, students and parents should visit www.kw.k12.mn.us