Goodhue County Health & Human Services Director Nina Arneson insists that her team anticipate the unexpected and train to react accordingly.
So when the staff and the Goodhue County Editorial Association caught her off guard — however briefly — plenty of laughter mingled with the applause as she was named the 2021 Goodhue County Citizen of the Year.
She later described her feelings as “deepest gratitude and pure shock.”
Pete Grimsrud, News-Record publisher and president of the Editorial Association, presented the award Feb. 1. He said the selection process began with a COVID-19 theme.
“We realized that every hospital and health department has gone through so much,” he said. The Health &Human Services Public Health Division has been at the forefront, and he praised Arneson’s leadership and the department’s work.
“I know you are standing on others’ shoulders,” Grimsrud said, adding, “You are worthy.”
Arneson said the honor belongs to all — those who led the way, the agency’s many community partners, and the 113 team members who serve the public every day.
“The last two years, just like for all of us, haven’t been easy, and the professionals and staff have done an amazing job when it comes to ensuring that Goodhue County Health & Human Services has been in a position to respond to COVID-19, but also to ensure that Goodhue County residents are receiving the most critical health and human services that they need,” she said. “This is a time that our community members have needed us the most.”
Staff members continue to put in extra time, fulfill duties beyond their job descriptions and prioritize services. The need for home care, financial assistance, mental health services, child protection, etc., is as great as ever even as disease prevention and control remain a pressing concern.
Kris Johnson and Mike Zorn, the deputy directors, agreed COVID response has been a team effort but also said that Arneson’s leadership and understanding have been key.
“For us to be able to function as we have for the last two years – almost the anniversary of this being declared a pandemic, and really before then – we needed to know that it was OK for us to take care of ourselves, OK for us to take care of our families, so that we could take care of the community, and so with that balance, we have been able to do the work,” Johnson said.
‘This is not a drill’
Goodhue County has a long and distinguished public health history: The State Board of Health was established here in 1872 and the state’s first laboratory opened in Red Wing in 1873. Long before COVID-19, the county tackled crises such as the 1918-19 influenza pandemic; outbreaks of smallpox, cholera, diphtheria, tuberculosis, and polio; and the 2009 N1H1 pandemic.
Preparedness also is part of that legacy.
Just a few years ago, Health & Human Services practiced mass distribution of medication, which is one reason Goodhue County efficiently vaccinated thousands of residents within days of COVID-19 vaccinations receiving emergency authorization.
“This is not a drill,” Johnson said, summing it up staff action.
Arneson noted that Goodhue County’s preparations paid off, from the stockpile of masks to a communications campaign to educate the public on COVID-19 safety protocols. Likewise, staff incorporated training from nuclear emergencies, weather-related catastrophes and public health emergencies.
And this pandemic is not over, Arneson advises citizens:
“My 2 cents are get boosted, keep wearing the best possible mask, social distance, wash your hands, stay home when you’re sick, and make sure you are checking in with your family and your neighbors you know in order to make sure everybody is OK.”
This pandemic, too, has provided the agency with lessons and internal changes that Arneson hopes to carry forward. Health & Human Services is urging the Minnesota Legislature and Congress to make permanent the waivers that allow online access, virtual interviews and telephone check-ins with staff and clients.
“They have improved services and outcomes for our customers. More people show up for their appointments and meetings. The technology is easy to use and more clients may connect with us: Even if they don’t have a car, they have access to a phone or computer,” Arneson said. “This obviously will not replace the face-to-face connections and building relationships so important to help people improve health and self-sufficiency, but we hope some of those options remain in our toolbox when it comes to serving Goodhue County residents.”
In 2010, the county combined its Public Health Service and Social Services into Health & Human Services. Arneson became deputy director under the two directors, and became the sole director a year later when Karen Main and Greg Schoener retired simultaneously.
The wisdom in merging those departments and hiring Arneson to lead it are clear, according to the Goodhue County Editorial Association voting board of Grimsrud of Zumbrota, former Kenyon Leader Publisher Kristy Jacobson of Kenyon, former Republican Eagle General Manager Jim Edlund of Cannon Falls and former RE Editor Anne Jacobson of Red Wing.
“This thank-you comes from all Health & Human Services,” Arneson said. “I know that even though we are tired, we are still going and will keep going – whatever is asked of us.”