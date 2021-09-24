Some say it takes a village to raise a child, and folks in the local area have made it their goal to help children grow in a safe and healthy environment.
In the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District, a group of community leaders have stepped up with the intent of collaboratively supporting the school and families living in the school district.
Beginning about five years ago, Heather Culuris, pastor of Holden Lutheran/Dale Lutheran Church and parent of children in the district, says the group of leaders met with then K-6 elementary principal, Katy Schuerman. Noticing a variety of issues, like bullying, food insecurity and feeling a need to support families in crisis, members of the community wanted to offer their support.
From there, the group, called KW Community Cares, was formed. Over the years, it has included representation from Goodhue County Public Health, clergy and community groups like the food shelf, youth wrestling and area law enforcement.
Along with providing additional support to families in the district, the group coordinates events like the annual resource fair. Held every fall for the last three years, Culuris says the resource fair is aimed at families with elementary and younger school-age children to help them learn more about the opportunities available in the area and stay connected with others. From Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Community Education and the food shelf, the resource fair aims to provide residents with the tools they need to get involved.
"We want to provide a sense of what this community offers, and give them a way to get information and connect," said Culuris.
Partnering with local organizations and groups, KW Cares also partnered with Goodhue County for various needs. Goodhue County Health and Human Services has hosted a program on vaping prevention/treatment in the past and held a food distribution event in Kenyon earlier this spring.
On top of the resource fair and partnership with the county, the group is putting another piece in place this fall. A few years back, the group received a suggestion from the county about a mentoring program. Using communities like Red Wing as an example, they found that the program successfully connected students with adult mentors that helped with issues like truancy, grades and resiliency. Red Wing’s coordinator helped KW’s program get organized, and even shared its curriculum.
From the beginning, Culuris said the program was supported and encouraged by Schuerman. In 2019, it was brought to KW School Board committees and they were just about ready to launch it before COVID-19 hit.
Now, Culuris said the group is ready to make it a reality. She said they hope to begin the program in November.
As administration and School Board members continue to talk about mental health challenges students have, as well as the difficulties of truancy for students, Culuris believes this program can impact that.
Maggie Cischosz, child and family collaborative coordinator with Goodhue County, says having adults outside of the family who take a genuine interest in a child have the power to make all the difference when it comes to long term relationships and social outcomes for children.
"Being in nurturing, supportive relationships are critical for children to develop into healthy, resilient adults," said Cischosz. "Mentoring programs have shown to be incredibly successful with increasing the number of caring and competent adults in a child's life."