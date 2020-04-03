Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN... MINNESOTA RIVER NEAR JORDAN AFFECTING CARVER AND SCOTT COUNTIES SOUTH FORK CROW RIVER BELOW MAYER AFFECTING CARVER COUNTY MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. CLOUD AFFECTING BENTON...SHERBURNE AND STEARNS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. PAUL AFFECTING DAKOTA...RAMSEY AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3 AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN.. MINNESOTA RIVER AT MONTEVIDEO AFFECTING CHIPPEWA...LAC QUI PARLE AND YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT MORTON AFFECTING REDWOOD AND RENVILLE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT SAVAGE AFFECTING DAKOTA...HENNEPIN AND SCOTT COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER NEAR HASTINGS L/D 2 AFFECTING DAKOTA... WASHINGTON AND PIERCE COUNTIES RUM RIVER NEAR ST. FRANCIS AFFECTING ANOKA COUNTY .OVERVIEW...THE PRECIPITATION FROM TODAY HAS ALL BUT EXITED THE AREA, AND A SLOW RESPONSE IS EXPECTED IN AREA RIVERS WITH A STEADY RISE. FURTHER PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK, BUT A REPRIEVE IS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND WITH DRY CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL RADIO OR TV STATION FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS FLOOD EVENT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW EXPECTED TO END FURTHER NOTICE...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING . * FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:15 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.6 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 14.7 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 15.0 FEET...THE CITY OF FRONTENAC AND BAY CITY BEGIN FLOODING. * IMPACT...AT 14.3 FEET...LOCK AND DAM 3 MAY END OPERATIONS. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET...LOW LYING AREAS AND SOME ROADS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO EXPERIENCE FLOODING. &&