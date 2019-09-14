The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for information that would help it find Jontayah Christine Clark. The 15-year old, who attends Kenyon schools, was reported by her parents as a runaway earlier this week.
The teen was last seen Sept. 6. She is described as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and pierced ears.
Investigators believe she may be staying with siblings or friends and that she could be in the Kenyon, Stewartville or LaCrosse area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 507-635-6200 with any information. Thank You!