Youths today can spend anywhere from $150 to $2,000 to attend prom.
While many say it’s fun to get the chance to dress up and spend an evening with friends, it can also be costly. Cinderella’s Closet at Hope, at Hope United Methodist Church in Faribault hopes to change that.
Cinderella’s Closet at Hope’s mission is to provide dresses and accessories for teenagers to wear at their high school proms, all while recycling the almost-new items. Their mission is: “Turning dresses into dreams.”
Dresses and accessories are free of charge, but free-will donations are accepted.
The organization was co-founded in 2013 by sisters Heather Grambart, Hope Miller and Holly Witt. The trio teamed up to find a dress for a fellow Hope United Methodist Church parishioner.
They collected 40 dresses and decided to help more teens. The trio have been co-hosting the event ever since, with the exception of the last two years due to the pandemic.
Grambart said they were unsure if they were going to open this year. They decided four weeks ago to open for only nine days instead of 12 to 15 like normal. To ensure everyone’s health and safety, Grambart said they are requiring all guests to wear a mask and are limiting visitors to one guest per teen shopper. Organizers will be doing disinfecting through each day they are open.
Each year the event gets bigger and better, Grambart’s said. Attendees have come from places as far as Duluth, Rochester, Henderson, Elk River, and even a couple from Iowa; through attendees are primarily from the southern Minnesota region.
Dresses and accessories are accepted year-round at Hope United Methodist Church. The church has a designated area to store the items.
Over the years Grambart said they’ve helped more than prom-goers. They’ve also dressed military ball attendees, a bridesmaid looking for a dress to wear in her sister’s courthouse wedding, father-daughter dance attendees, royalty like the Rice County ambassadors, and many others.
“It’s not just for prom, we help out for other girls’ events as well,” Grambart said.
As a mother of two boys, Grambart particularly enjoys having some “girly” time and giving opinions to those who ask.
“We’re kind of blunt, but if it’s something they really like and keep going back to we are still very happy to let them go with whatever dress they truly decide they love,” Grambart said.
She feels lucky to have shared so many special moments with attendees, like single dads with daughters and grandmas with granddaughters.
“We’ve had so many special moments here,” Grambart said. “We’ve even helped special needs students. They may not be able to tell you they’re excited, but you can sure see it. It’s just precious.”
Trinity Blowers, of Kenyon, is one of many girls who took a trip through Cinderella’s Closet at Hope. Blowers said her mother came across a post about it on Facebook and they decided to check it out.
“I thought the concept was pretty cool,” Blowers said. “Especially for people that can’t afford a super expensive prom dress. You wear it once, then it is stuck in your closet forever.”
Blowers said there was a good selection of both dresses and shoes. She also was able to find a necklace and a pair of earrings with the dress she picked out. She enjoyed the laid-back environment, unlike the typical prom dress store where everyone is searching for the same dress.
“There was a good variety of dresses, some with different styles and different lengths,” Blowers said. “There were quite a few different sizes, and even in the harder to find sizes they still had a couple options.”