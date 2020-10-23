Similar to many cities in the state, the city of Wanamingo is continuing to develop uses for the COVID Cares Act funding by Nov. 1, when all expenditures have to be made by.
The city received $82,648 and has already allocated part of those funds toward technology upgrades that will allow residents to easily access council meetings and allow the city to offer remote meetings, online video training and video meetings.
At its Oct. 19 meeting, the City Council allocated $43,340 to the Fire Department for a first responder rescue rig, purchased in March, to supplement rescue calls with the current rescue rig. A memo to the council from City Administrator Michael Boulton indicates there were concerns about Fire Department staff being able to socially distance while providing sufficient first responder patient care before paramedics arrivd on scene. The first responders also wanted to have sufficient time to sanitize rigs between calls.
The council placed the rescue rig replacement, a total cost of $61,740, on the Capital Improvements Plan for replacement in 2023. This rig would eventually replace the existing rescue rig. No specific funds have been budgeted or set aside for replacement of the rescue rig by the city or townships, allowing them to use federal relief funds towards the rig.
Along with the city's $43,340 contribution, the following townships: Cherry Grove ($3,500), Minneola ($3,880), Roscoe ($2,420) and Wanamingo ($8,601) contributed coronavirus federal relief funds for the rig.
After the resolution passed, Mayor Ryan Holmes said the city talked it over with the townships at their meetings.
"We appreciate their time," said Holmes of the townships. "…and [the new rig] looks nice."
Although the council approved using a portion of federal relief funds toward technology upgrades in August, they approved the invoices of the various items at the October meeting. All of the approved items — six tablets, two laptops, a video/audio system for City Council Chambers, a projector for City Council Chambers, an additional projector for the Community Center and video/audio system for City Hall to monitor public interaction — have arrived and add up to $6,087.
After receiving a question from Council Member Jeremiah Flotterud if council meetings would be livestreamed next year, Boulton said the meetings could be available for livestreaming as soon as the new system is set up, possibly as soon as November, pending the installation process.
"We're pretty excited," said Boulton of installing the technology upgrades. "We're going to work with maintenance staff to make a bracket for the projectors in the Council Chambers and Community Center."
Boulton plans to present the council with an additional list of expenditures the federal funds might be used for — the payroll for city, pool and maintenance staff, and for the additional work and cleaning/sanitizing efforts created from the pandemic.
2020 Roadway Improvement Project
As the days near closer to the end of the construction season, the council received a request for a third pay request for its 2020 Roadway Improvements Project, which is about 84% complete.
The top layer of asphalt was in place in early October as were a number of spots around town. The remaining portions of the project will be completed over the next month.
A previous post on the city's Facebook page said the project has been hampered due in part to COVID-19 shutdown/slowdowns, delays for private utility work, needed soil corrections and a busy construction season leading to issues coordinating subcontractors.