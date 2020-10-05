Ryan Weingart, who was running for a seat on the Kenyon City Council, died Saturday at his home.
Weingart, 47, was disabled from ongoing cancer battles since 2009. Before that, he served as a subcontracted operations manager for two locations for New Jersey Transit's 'Access Link' — its disabled and special needs transportation services.
Although Weingart hadn't served the community in an elected position, in an interview last week he said he was truly hoping to have a chance to give back to the community that had been his home since 2010.
Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said the ballots already have been printed and City Attorney Scott Riggs made sure there weren't any legal actions the city needed to take in terms of postponing the election.
Based on Riggs' findings, Vahlsing said from 73 days until election, if someone dies on the ballot for either city council/mayor, if that person wins the election, the council would declare a vacancy and advertise for the seat and have those interested send in letters. The council would then appoint someone to that two-year term, similar to when Mayor Mike Engel died last year.
In that case, City Council member Doug Henke stepped into the mayor seat, and Tom Gard temporarily filled Henke's seat. Since Engel's seat had less than two years remaining, the city didn't hold a special election. Instead, they filled the position until December 2020.
Since Henke's council term had more than two years remaining, the appointed councilor would serve until the next election, when the city would hold a special election for a two-year council term, in which Gard is running for.
The death of Adam Weeks, a Goodhue County farmer and third-party candidate running for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, will change the date of that election to Feb. 9 unless the DFL incumbent Angie Craig, prevails in a lawsuit seeking to keep the election on Nov. 3.
That race, which involves partisan candidates, is treated differently by state statute.