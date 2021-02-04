Employee of the Year
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, over the past two years, Kristine Holst, has been diligently working with an entirely new administration in almost every division of the Sheriff’s Office on budgetary items during several major changes.
This year, Kristine’s knowledge of the ADC Budget was invaluable in making the decision to close a housing unit, decrease staffing levels and jail inmate population. Kristine’s finance knowledge was evident in a major switch in inmate vending and ADC banking. She worked on setting up financials with “Gov Pay” so that bail can now, be paid online with a credit card. Kristine also was instrumental with “Securus” and transitioning to video visitation.
Kristine has been working closely with the Communications Captain on radio infrastructure. She has spent time on various contracts, creating a new budget code to track radio-communications infrastructure items. She has toured communication tower locations and has an understanding of this infrastructure so that items placed in the “Capital Plan” can be replaced.
With this year’s pandemic, Kristine has been able to find ways to manage the budget to accommodate the needs of all personal protective equipment for all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. She has also worked with County Finance regarding the CARES money and purchases, which included a large air ionizer for the ADC ventilation system and an ultraviolet cleaning machine.
Kristine manages and reports for several grants in the Sheriff’s Office including TZD hours, Four Seasons grants, Drug Treatment Court and most recently the COPS grant through the U.S. Department of Justice for the Community Engagement Deputy position.
There is likely something missing from this list that Kristine confidently handles. Words cannot express how thankful we are at the Sheriff’s Office to have Kristine, who is so dedicated and knowledgeable in what she does on a day-to-day basis. For all of these reasons listed here and more, Kristine Holst is the 2020 Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year