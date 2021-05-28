Located between Aspelund and Hader is about 10 acres of land, the place Bruce and Dawn Rohl call home and passersby see as a place of peace and tranquility.
Since 2007, the Rohls have shared their peonies with the public, both through selling peony plants and allowing people to walk through the gardens. Dawn currently estimates they have about 150 varieties in the yard, with 40 of those for sale.
At Aspelund Peony Gardens, the Rohls carry an array of varieties: single, Japanese, semi-double and double peonies suited for growing in zones three through six.
It all started with 13 plants
In 1996, the Rohls got their first 13 peony plants in Faribault, after Bruce's father showed him sturdy Japanese varieties that stand up to gravity. Bruce was never interested in the variety of peonies that flop over over onto the grass after growing its blooms.
Coming home with one of each variety, that was just the beginning of what was to come.
Then, Dawn said they started to purchase more and more of the variety with sturdy stems.
Dawn and her son Ben decided they needed to start sharing the peony plants with others in 2007 because they were accumulating fast.
"We sell a lot of plants and invite people to come see them," Dawn said. "It's just gorgeous looking at over an acre of flowers blooming."
The first two weekends in June, Dawn says are the best bloom times. Since peonies bloom in the spring but are not transplanted until fall, many people come out to the farm in May/June to choose their varieties in bloom and then return in September to pick up the bare root stock.
Over the years, Dawn says they've seen a lot of tears and hugs shared amongst visitors of the gardens. Dawn finds that many people come across peony plants that closely resembles plant their grandmother had, and many people buy peonies in memory of others. Since peonies are a lifetime plant, Dawn says many grandmothers also buy plants for their grandchildren to have as a way to always remember them.
Bruce, too, enjoys the peonies and all of the people who come to visit.
A new venture
Besides growing and selling peony plants, the Rohls also invested in planting 450 elderberry bushes, 150 apple trees and 80 grape vines.
Bruce, well known as a wine-making enthusiast, has been honored at the county fair for his wine: blackberry blueberry peach and plum. All of their wines are made here on site.
They built a tasting room on the north side of their home, which overlooks the gardens. Due to the pandemic, last year the Rohls had to modify the way their tasting room operated. Typically, people would gather in the tasting room and/or walk through the gardens while sampling the wine. The restrictions placed on businesses across the state forced them to implement outdoor options. Luckily, the Rohls already had a nice deck built along their home, so they were able to offer that to guests.
This year, the outdoor dining experience will continue to be used as an option. The Rohls feature tastings of their fruit wines and bottles of wine for sale. Inside the tasting room, those who attended Wanamingo High School recognize the floor. The Rohls reclaimed the wood floor from the school before it was demolished. The tasting room also features a variety of peacock-styled accents.
Another COVID-related change: the Rohls have received numerous requests for cut flowers due to an apparent nationwide flower shortage.