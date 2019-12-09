Beginning on Wednesday, the Kenyon Public Library officially starts the next phase of its renovation project.
The library will remain closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday as everything is moved out. In the meantime, the library will be moved to the Kenyon Council Chambers which will provide a limited library services until the project is finished. Although the mini library will not carry all 156,000 books, about one third of the collection will be there, along with all DVDs and audio materials.
About 200 to 300 of the total 3,500 children's books will be included in the library, as well as some selections of each genre. The rest of the collection, shelving and other furniture will be stored in a shipping container for the remainder of the renovations. Regular library hours will continue most days, along with shorter story times on Wednesdays and Fridays. The public computers will be available for use in the council chambers and there will also be WiFi. They will still receive deliveries each day, so patrons who are in need of a book from another library may still do so.
After 19 years, the library will shed its faded, worn carpet and gain a new coat of paint to give the space a fresh look, with a blue and gray color palette. The wall will be painted gray and the carpet has a variety of blue, gray tones, as well as a smattering of maroon. The library hasn't been updated since its opening in 2000.
Funding for the carpet and paint were approved the city council at the Sept. 10 meeting, with an estimated cost of $14,061.
After going through review from the Library Board, it was decided to use carpet squares from Emerson Furniture in Kenyon. The squares can easily be replaced if necessary, to prevent replacement of the whole carpet, such as this one, being needed in the future. As of now, Michelle Otte, Kenyon Public Library director, hopes to move back into the library around the first of the year, but believes the library will be fully operational by the first or second week of January.
Otte took on the role of Kenyon Public Library director in May 2012. She believes that libraries are an asset to the community and connect people with many resources. This project is set to maintain the current building, to continue to serve the needs of those who use the services.
As expected, the process can take longer than originally planned. Once everything is moved back in, all inventory has to be accounted for, which could take two to three days.
Volunteers and library employees began boxing up books for storage Dec. 3. Public Works and KMU employees are helping move the shelving and other furniture out of the library into temporary storage in a shipping container.
As of Dec. 4, Otte confirmed that everything was moving smoothly. Although this is her first big project at the library, she's excited to take it on.
"This is my first experience moving a library, but I think it is going as smoothly as it is expected to. I am very excited to have this project done. I am grateful for our City Council for approving this project and for Public Works and KMU for being able to help out," she said, later adding, "It's time for a facelift after 19 years. To invest in the library is to invest in your community."