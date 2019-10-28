With more and more leaves falling from the trees, that means one thing — winter is just around the corner. Soon the snow will be flying, along with the germs associated with the cold as flu season rapidly approaches.
Kenyon-Wanamingo School Districts are preparing for this year's flu season by holding a flu clinic for registered students Nov. 1 and walk-in community flu clinics held after school for anyone 6 months and older from 3 to 6 p.m., Nov. 4 at both the Kenyon Middle/High School and the Wanamingo Elementary School cafeteria. No registration is necessary.
The clinics are sponsored by Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) and the schools. Flu shots and nasal mist are provided by Homeland Health Services, a private vaccinating company.
Providing flu vaccine clinics at schools for students, staff and the public is something GCHHS and the schools have partnered on for many years. In the past four years, students in the schools around the country have been given the opportunity to get vaccinated during the school day, thus making it even more convenient for busy families.
"The clinics have been very popular and we're seeing increased participation every year," says Vicki Iocco, GCHHS. "Most students of all ages do very well without their parents present."
Iocco is a registered nurse and a public health nurse, working for GCHHS in the Disease Prevention and Control and Immunization Program.
In 2018 over 1,000 students were vaccinated in all six public school districts, with those numbers already surpassed in 2019. Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School began offering flu clinics during school in 2017 and last year added the elementary school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older to get a flu shot. They suspect flu activity to increase within the coming weeks. An annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against influenza and its potentially serious complications. (cdc.gov/flu/index.htm)
Dr. Frances E. Truitt at Olmsted Medical Center in Wanamingo says that the typical flu season stems from November to April and usually reaches its peak between December to March.
"Now is the right time to plan on getting the flu shot because we want to make sure we are vaccinated before the flu is in our community," Truitt adds. "I think it is an excellent idea for students and staff to have the access to get vaccinated in school, I'm glad they do that because it makes it so much easier."
Since influenza viruses are apt to change every year, influenza vaccines must be updated annually to include viruses expected to circulate in the upcoming season. Once the viruses are selected for the new formulation, private manufacturers produce, test, release and distribute influenza vaccine.
Truitt believes that a common misconception of the vaccine is how some underestimate what the virus is capable of because 'it's just the flu.'
"The main thing to understand about the flu is that it is capable to progress to a more severe illness by developing secondary infections, like pneumonia," Truitt states. "Even people who are young and healthy can develop complications after getting the virus, health is generally not a pertaining factor of who it may affect."
The CCD says that vaccine manufacturers project to supply as many as 162 to 169 million doses.
Minnesota State Department of Health reports in a summary of the 2018-19 flu season 2,522 people were hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza, 2 pediatric influenza-related deaths were confirmed, 126 influenza-associated deaths were reported, 60 outbreaks of influenza in long-term care facilities were reported.
There will always be people who aren't able to get the vaccination. In some cases, people don't respond to it because their body builds immunity against it instead of with it. Those who get the flu shot can also benefit other people whether it be in their community or their home since they won't be able to spread it to those unable to get it.
Truitt also stomps out another misconception — "No, you cannot get the flu from the vaccine. The injection is a killed virus. There is not a live virus in it. With that being said, it is a safe vaccine for most people."
Influenza, commonly called the flu, spreads easily.
"You can catch it from someone who coughs, sneezes or even talks to you from up to six feet away," Iocco adds. "You can infect others a day before you show any symptoms and up to a week after becoming sick. Children can pass along the virus for even longer than that."
The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to work. With flu season typically starting around the holidays, now is a good time to get vaccinated.