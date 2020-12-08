Friends of St. Rose
This year’s St. Rose of Lima Candle Lighting Ceremony, the longest-running event at the restored Catholic Church in Cherry Grove Township, is a virtual event. The sanctuary of the church has been beautifully decorated for the season.
The Friends of St. Rose creatively developed a way to continue this popular Advent service through a two-part prerecorded virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony. A link to the service may be found at friendsofstrose.org.
Part one is the ceremony with John Spreiter presiding over the service. As in the past music is performed by Brass Etc. who play the intro, “Silent Night,” “In the Bleak of Midwinter,” and the postlude.
With music by Brass Etc., a bonus video shows the continuous progress made on the various phases of the restoration of the church structure.
The virtual service was well done and brought back memories of attending the Candle Lighting Ceremony on a mid-December Sunday afternoon. It is special to be part of the service, lighting candles and leaving the church in the December twilight.
All I Want for Christmas is…?
Pastor Heather Roth Johnson, Pastor for Faith Formation and Evangelism Specialist at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Lakeville, has edited a series of devotions for families to use during Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany titled “All I Want for Christmas…?”
One of the contributing writers is Kris Hertsgaard Kincaid, who lives in the Kenyon area and is Director of Children, Youth, and Faith Ministry at First English Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls. Ms. Kincaid wrote a thought-provoking devotional about wanting a new pair of ice skates for Christmas.
Some churches may have hard copies of the devotional booklet available, or it may be viewed online at the First English Lutheran Church of Cannon Falls website.
St. Michael’s Basket Auction and Raffle
Traditionally in Nov. St. Michael’s Catholic Church hosts a fundraiser Bingo Party that includes a silent Basket Auction.
Even though the bingo event had to be canceled, the Basket Auction is going forward, with congregation members using their imagination and creativity to put together baskets for people to bid on. The baskets are on display at St. Michael’s, or they can be viewed on St. Michael’s Facebook page. Bids can be made by emailing to stmichaels@kmwb.net or calling the church office at 507-789-6120. Bidding on the baskets will close at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20.
Raffle tickets are available for $2 each from church members or at the church office. There are 36 prizes, with $200 being the top prize, six $100 prizes, and the rest having a value between $25 and $75. The raffle tickets will be drawn on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Winners will be notified by phone.
A basket or raffle ticket would make good Christmas gifts and help support a local church.
Blood drive
The recent Red Cross Blood Drive held in Kenyon was another success with 54 units of blood collected from 48 donors.
According to information from the Red Cross, these donations are essential as there is usually a slump in donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. Medical treatments and emergencies or COVID do not take a break for the holidays when blood supplies are critically needed.
The next local blood drive is scheduled for Feb. 1.
K-W awards
This past week the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association announced those teams that earned academic awards. The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team was named to the Gold Academic Award category with a Cumulative Team GPA between 3.75-4-00.
Senior Hailey Lerfald, junior Leah Berg and sophomores Tessa Erlandson and Josi Quam were recognized as Honorable Mentions to the Rochester Post-Bulletin All-Area Volleyball Team.
This is a significant accomplishment considering the number of high-quality volleyball players in Southeastern Minnesota.
Carter Quam of the K-W football team impressed the MidSoutheast (White) District’s opposing coaches and was named the MVP for the 2020 football season.
North Central University Volleyball
Hannah Fisher has been named a team co-captain of the North Central University volleyball team. The K-W alumni is a junior majoring in elementary education. During her sophomore season, Fisher started 23 games and played in 84 sets. As a first-year player, she was in 31 matches, starting 26.
North Central Athletic teams play in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC). The UMAC volleyball season will start March 6 and consist of an eight-game-single round-robin format over five weeks, with each team playing in four home and four away games. The season will end on April 3.