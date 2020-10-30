Whether you grew up on a farm or lived on one most of your life, you quickly realize there's a lot more than what meets the eye.
Allard and Joyce Moorhouse, who've lived on their sesquicentennial farm in Cannon Falls for 18 years and raised their four children there, say by having lived on a farm, they've enjoyed something that many people will never experience.
Looking back on the history of the farm where they began their life after getting married, Joyce says there's so much value in the past and she is thankful for the pictures Al's family members took and the history they left behind.
"We have to be really thankful to have lived a godly life," said Joyce of the time they spent on the farm. "I always think, we don't really own this farm, it belongs to God."
"I think when you were raised on the farm you respect and you learn to respect life and nature and the soil," said Joyce. "To be stewards of the soil is very important."
Building history and memories on the farm
The Moorhouse family farm history began in 1869. In March of 1871, Richard Flood Moorhouse and his wife Leticia (Dack) purchased the land they had farmed since 1869. The land was 160 acres and sold to them by Aruthur Clifford for $1,300. Later they acquired smaller tracts. In 1883, Richard's wife died of cancer and he married Emilie Amelia Zemke. She helped raise his Richard's four children and had nine of her own before Richard died in 1901. Emilie Amelia then settled with Richard's first four children by giving the sons each a team of horses, and $200 for each of the daughters.
At 16, Emilia Amelia Zemke Moorhouse and her parents came to the U.S. from Germany. She saw her sons (George, Arthur, Herman and Edward) serve in World War I. When her son George A. Moorhouse married Verna Mildred Miller on June 30, 1925, Emilie purchased a home in Cannon Falls on the west side of town. George and Verna farmed the family farm in shares with his mother. They had four children: Grayden, Elwyn, Allard and George Winton. In May 1943, Verna died following goiter surgery in Red Wing. The children were 17, 15, 13 and 4 years of age. George and his sons farmed the land. Daughter Elwyn married during this time and Allard graduated from Blooming Prairie High School.
When Emelia Amelia Moorhouse died at 92 in 1955, the farm was sold by her estate to her grandson, Al. Al married Joyce Pagel on Oct. 14, 1956. They farmed the land, where they raised four children, Marie Verna, Thomas Winton, and twins John Edward and Jeffrey Scott. After farming for 18 years, Al sold part of the farm to his daughter Marie and her husband. It was 1968, the same year the large barn Richard built burned to the ground. When Marie and her husband divorced, Marie settled with her folks, retaining 11.1 acres where she raised her children.
Al and Joyce their retirement home on the 40 acres of the Moorhouse family farm in 1985. In 2019, the farm had been in the family for 150 years. Many photos tell the story of family life, raising crops like born, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa and the occasional peas for the canning company, along with cows, cattle, hogs, chickens, ducks, sheep and flowers. Many meals were cooked in the family's kitchens and served following prayer at the family tables.
They had just about every animal except horses, per a request from Al.
"I always wanted horses, but [Al] never let us have horses, because when he was a kid, he always had to clean the horse barns so he was never going to do that again," said Joyce with a laugh.
Another part of that daily task involved shoveling hay in front of them.
Joyce, who wasn't raised on a farm like her husband, said when she got to the farm, one of the first things she asked him was what the difference between straw and hay was.
"I thought that was very important to know," said Joyce with a laugh. "It didn't take very long to figure that one out. When you're raised in town you don't have the foggiest idea."
Enjoying life on "the 40"
When they first started out, Joyce said the farm came with dairy cows, so Al increased the herd. Then they realized they didn't have a bulk tank and the various other things they needed, so Al switched to beef cows. They had an abundance of hills on their property so Al added fencing and they ran a beef cow herd of about 40-45 in the pasture. They also raised their own calves and had a feed lot to raise them in.
After 18 years on the farm, Al went into the fertilizer industry in Randolph and later got into selling fertilizer equipment and did a bit of traveling. During that time, Marie took over the farm. When Joyce and Al moved to Iowa in 1974, Al would drive back to the farm to build a garage at their current home. Joyce transferred from of her job in Iowa to Illinois and during her eight years there drove back and forth from Illinois to Minnesota to visit Al.
Al started on their retirement house in 1984-85, with the help of some contractors and family members. Before the house was built in 1990, Al and Joyce would camp and spend time on the 40.
Today, they enjoy seeing an array of wildlife including deer, geese, the common raccoons and possum and birds. Joyce says they get to see a lot eagles come their way from the river and head towards the high cliffs.
The original farm was 293 acres, and they have since sold off a few home sites, so right now it's 254 acres, with 150 of those acres tillable. When they moved out of the original farmhouse, they rented the house and the land to Al's cousin. Over the years, several farmers rented the land out.
Joyce says they have 20 acres of woods that lay behind their neighbor, something she finds unique about their farm.
"Our kids like to deer hunt in the woods, and they have paths through the woods. We have an outdoor wood furnace, so we still cut the deadwood and clean it up," said Joyce. "…We can do much more here and we have a view of [Lake Byllesby], people go to the lake to get away, but we are at the lake."
Joyce especially enjoys visits from her four kids, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who often camp for the weekend or just spend time together at the farm.
"One of the most fun things for me is to see your kids be parents to their kids, and see how much they love and enjoy them," said Joyce.