The featured Tuesday, March 15 story walk book was "There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Clover" by Lucille Colandro. The story walk took place in the Kenyon-Wanamingo Early Childhood Center Wing. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mabel Eggert stops to smile for a photo during the March 15 story walk event. Halfway through the walk, Mabel's next challenge was to clap her hands 10 times. Other challenges include jumping jacks and jumping. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Anna Morris reads one page of the story to her son Pryor. Parents, grandparents and/or guardians were invited to walk through the story with their children/grandchildren and interact with the activities. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Pryor Morris goes down the Little Tikes slide, one of many play structures in the Castle Room. The play time on the Knights Castle, an indoor play structure featuring a variety of slides, and other fun attractions, was the pot of gold reward for participants upon finishing the story walk. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lucille Colandro's story "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Clover" came alive inside the Kenyon-Wanamingo Early Childhood Center halls March 15.
Early Childhood staff enlarged book pages and placed them along the hallways to promote literacy for the community's littlest learners.
Attendees were given a paper bag to hold all of the different items the old lady eats in the story, said preschool teacher Andrea Duron. They took the items home to enjoy with the book as many times as they would like.
The Tuesday evening event marked the first time organizers focused on a story walk. In previous events, like the winter and fall carnivals, a story walk was one of multiple activities.
Story walks were first implemented in K-W last May. Duron said they gained popularity for the general public during the pandemic. The story walks allow attendees to read at their own pace while still being spaced out from others.
Preschool teacher Allison Herod said story walks are picking up momentum again.
Once the story walk events are finished, Duron said they put them up in the halls at the K-W Elementary School in Wanamingo for students to enjoy.
"The kids love that," Duron said. "Teachers bring their classes through them. It turns the book into real life."
The preparation for story walks can be quite a large task. They cut pictures and words out, then piece them together. Duron said it is all worth it.
Children were challenged to different activities as they walked through the story. Jumping 10 times, clapping 10 times or doing 10 jumping jacks were some of the activities. Herod said they want to make it as interactive as possible for children.
Pryor Morris was one of many children who attended the story walk event.
"This is his second story walk. We went to the one in Wanamingo, too," mother Anna Morris said. "(Pryor) lives for these events."
After the story walk participants were invited to open castle time. The castle is an indoor play structure complete with a variety of slides and other opportunities. There were also tricycles and smaller play structures for the children to enjoy after their walk.