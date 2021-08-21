Kenyonites gathered around the city pool for a unique event Friday. And it wasn't to just go for a swim.
It was for the Rose Fest Regatta. The regatta challenge was one of several events children could participate in throughout the weekend celebration.
Over 20 people tested their homemade boats in the pool's waters. Boats could only be made with cardboard and duct tape, but featured bright colors, fun designs and shapes. Some participants personalized their boats with their name or came up with an orginal name to reflect the type of boat.
Abel Eggert had a Kenyon-Wanamingo-themed boat, complete with red and black duct tape and an American flag. Another boat had shark-decorations, and even had a shark fin placed on its back, and one was made to resemble a Viking ship. While some boats sailed to the other side of the pool, some boats, like Lydia Flotterud's and Nori Flemming's sank seconds after being placed in the water. While all participants swam/paddled their boat to the other side, three participants claimed first, second and third spots. Henry Kruger placed first, followed by Maddie Quam in second and Kaleb Trump in third place.
Other participants included Harper Kerr, Cosette Rico, Daniel Rico, Eveloyn Rico, Vanessa Hartfield, Israel Hiller, Zach Strusz, Eliza Giles-Olson, Frankie Connor, Kaidence Johnson, Braiden Johnson, Mason Quam, Riley Timm, Devon Bein, Adlee Lunde, Hudson Kruger, Mali Quam, Lydia Shaefer and Karlie Kerr.
A few hours before the new event commenced, families could tour ambulances from Kenyon and Northfield Hospital + Clinics, Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department trucks, Kenyon Police Department squad cars and satisfy their hunger cravings with hotdog meals served by Kenyon Pool staff or a sweet treat of cotton candy or mini donuts from Blondie's Butcher Shop.
Once children took a spin at knocking a cone down with the Fire Department's water hose, had their photo taken in the fire truck and got a sticker from police officers, but could head over to go down the xtreme water slide.
Children took turns on the slide, placed on the hill between the pool house and hockey rink. Children of all ages had equal amounts of fund sliding down the hill into a puddle of mud, water and grass.
Following the Regatta, children could participate in a pool party until 10 p.m., which residents say is always a favorite night for both pool-goers and staff.