Kenyonites gathered around the city pool for a unique event Friday. And it wasn't to just go for a swim.

Henry

Henry Kruger flies down the length of the pool in 23 seconds, earning him first place. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

It was for the Rose Fest Regatta. The regatta challenge was one of several events children could participate in throughout the weekend celebration.

Mali & Karlie

Mali Quam swims Karlie Kerr and their sunken boat to the other side of the pool.  (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Over 20 people tested their homemade boats in the pool's waters. Boats could only be made with cardboard and duct tape, but featured bright colors, fun designs and shapes. Some participants personalized their boats with their name or came up with an orginal name to reflect the type of boat. 

Shark boat

Boats came in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Pictured is one participants boat decorated like a shark, complete with JAWs music and a shark fin on her back. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Abel

Abel Eggert swims his K-W-themed boat to the other end of the pool after sinking it at the starting line. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Mali

Mali Quam steers her Viking-themed boat back toward the finish line. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Abel Eggert had a Kenyon-Wanamingo-themed boat, complete with red and black duct tape and an American flag. Another boat had shark-decorations, and even had a shark fin placed on its back, and one was made to resemble a Viking ship. While some boats sailed to the other side of the pool, some boats, like Lydia Flotterud's and Nori Flemming's sank seconds after being placed in the water. While all participants swam/paddled their boat to the other side, three participants claimed first, second and third spots. Henry Kruger placed first, followed by Maddie Quam in second and Kaleb Trump in third place.

Kaleb

Though he was one of the first participants to test his boat in the water, Kaleb Trump ended up taking third place in the competition. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Maddie

Maddie Quam was one of several participants who decided to use their hands to paddle. Quam's speedy time 36.41 seconds earned her second place. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Other participants included Harper Kerr, Cosette Rico, Daniel Rico, Eveloyn Rico, Vanessa Hartfield, Israel Hiller, Zach Strusz, Eliza Giles-Olson, Frankie Connor, Kaidence Johnson, Braiden Johnson, Mason Quam, Riley Timm, Devon Bein, Adlee Lunde, Hudson Kruger, Mali Quam, Lydia Shaefer and Karlie Kerr.

Daniel & Evelyn

Sibling duo Daniel and Evelyn Rico react after realizing their boat was beginning to fill with water. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Frankie

Frankie Cannon swims his boat to the other side of the pool. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Israel

Israel Hiller concentrates as he paddles his boat across the pool. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Zach

Zach Strusz makes his way across the pool. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Harper

Harper Kerr tries to straighten her boat out, seconds before it topples over into the water. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lydia

Lydia Flotterud braces herself as her boat starts to flip over. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

A few hours before the new event commenced, families could tour ambulances from Kenyon and Northfield Hospital + Clinics, Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department trucks, Kenyon Police Department squad cars and satisfy their hunger cravings with hotdog meals served by Kenyon Pool staff or a sweet treat of cotton candy or mini donuts from Blondie's Butcher Shop.

Friday night

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Ambulance

Marie and Rebecca Steigen check out the back of the Kenyon Volunteer Ambulance Friday evening. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Firetruck

After Chester Jones finishes exploring the inside of the Kenyon Fire Truck, he poses for a photo with his mother, Nicole. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
NHC Ambulance

The Steigen family checks out an ambulance from Northfield Hospital+Clinic, which has plans to bring a primary care clinic to the city of Kenyon. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Cop car

Intrigued with the Kenyon Police Department squad car, Wyatt and Ruby Caron take a seat in the back of the car.(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Stickers

Kenyon Police Officer Brian Homeier hands one young girl an honorary police member badge. Along with stickers, officers also let children sit inside of the squad car.(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Once children took a spin at knocking a cone down with the Fire Department's water hose, had their photo taken in the fire truck and got a sticker from police officers, but could head over to go down the xtreme water slide.

Wyatt

Wyatt Breaidel smiles as he slides down the xtreme water slide Friday evening. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Children took turns on the slide, placed on the hill between the pool house and hockey rink. Children of all ages had equal amounts of fund sliding down the hill into a puddle of mud, water and grass.

Wyatt splashing

Wyatt Breaidel reacts while splashing into a puddle of water down at the end of the slide. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lyra

Lyra Blakstad takes her turn down the xtreme water slide. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lochlann

Lochlann Orr makes a big splash at the end of the slide and makes a smooth exit off the tarp. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Following the Regatta, children could participate in a pool party until 10 p.m., which residents say is always a favorite night for both pool-goers and staff. 

