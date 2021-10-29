December may be known as the season of giving, but Kenyon Public Library Michelle Otte wants to get a jump-start on giving back this year.
Starting Nov. 1, Otte is challenging the community of Kenyon to check out at least 3,000 items from the library during the month of November for a great cause — the Kenyon Food Shelf through a Community Food Drive.
Otte explains there are three ways to donate and support the drive:
• Donate non-perishable items at the library
• Make monetary donations at the library and read
• For every item (books, DVDs, CDs, eBooks, etc.) checked out from the library during the month of November, Otte will donate 10 cents (up to $300) to the Kenyon Food Shelf.
Everyone is encouraged to participate, with all donations going to All Seasons Community Services (Kenyon Food Shelf).
The idea came to Otte's mind for a variety of reasons. November is historically one of the library's slowest months, something Otte chalks up to holiday closures due to Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, and she felt it was a great way to bring in patrons in the month of November and serves as a way to give back to the community.
Though food drives are something Otte says lot of libraries organize, in her 10 years of overseeing the library, Otte doesn't recall it being done in the local library. Knowing that there are people still hurting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the community's food shelf can always use donations adds to the positive challenge for the community.
While December is when many organizations and businesses hold fundraisers and food drives, Otte says it made more sense to her to have it in November, so people can have the items they need in time for the holiday season. By the end of the month, the Kenyon Food Shelf will be restocked with goodies for the month of December.
Otte added the fun twist to the traditional food drive by challenging patrons to check out items at the library in turn for her donating 10 cents of her own money.
"It's fun to challenge the community, and I think it's something that will be positive," said Otte. "It also gets attention for the food shelf and the library."
On average, about 2,000-2,100 items are check out from the library each month, so Otte admits 3,000 may be a bit of a stretch, but she felt it was a good goal to reach for. If the food drive is successful, Otte may organize another.
Otte worked with Food Shelf Director Taci Werner for specific items they are in need of, and to iron out details for the food drive. Some requested items from All Seasons includes: spices, pasta side dishes, rice side dishes, hot chocolate, ground coffee, salad dressing, crackers, cake mix, Alfredo sauce, tomato sauce, Manwich, chow mein, beets, carrots, olives, brownie mix, cookie mix and paper towels.