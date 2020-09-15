With $134,000 in federal CARES Act funding, Kenyon city leaders talked last week about how best to spend the money, intended to help it cover unexpected expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Their discussion, a followup from its Sept. 2 meeting, covered upgrading radio systems for the Police and Fire departments, purchasing upgraded equipment for the city cable access channel and improvements to building ventilation systems.
The funds can be used to reimburse the city for expenses related to COVID, such as PPE supplies, equipment, as well as other eligible related costs. In some cases, cities can also reimburse themselves for personnel related costs from COVID. To date, the city has spent $1,989 on basic supplies and related items to COVID-19.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing added the city is still looking for other items that might be eligible.
The United States Treasury Department states the CARES Act requires payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditures due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 for the state or government and were incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.
Besides reimbursement of direct costs related to COVID, some other expenditures of CARES Funds that have been discussed by the council include:
• Purchase of upgraded equipment for the city cable access channel and broadcast of council meetings
• Upgrades to Police and Fire department radio systems
• Additional Police Department security cameras
• Toward a portion of the cost of a replacement of the fire department first responder and police vehicle
• Purchases of an iPad or computers for use by council and department heads (where applicable)
• Improvements to building ventilation systems
• Improvements to front payment window area (larger window opening and add counter area)
• Liquor license fee partial reimbursement (credit toward 2021 license)
Vahlsing, in a memo to the council, said it can authorize purchases of some items, and the list is not meant to be all inclusive.
Keeping it local
At the Sept. 8 City Council meeting, Vahlsing asked the council what they would prefer for a iPad/laptop, as a way to make all packets electronic. After some discussion, the council opted to let Vahlsing gather quotes on what could be available, and go from there.
For the security cameras in the Police Department, Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander said with the added cameras, there won’t be a spot in the newly renovated building that won’t be on camera, except in private areas such as the bathroom and interview room that doubles as the on-call room.
“These will add to what we already have, and nowadays, it’s better to have more than less,” said Sjolander.
Vahlsing also asked the council for its opinions on reducing the 2021 liquor license fee and crediting the VFW, Kenyon Bar and Grill and Kenyon Country Club for the time they were closed.
Councilman John Mortensen said other cities are doing something similar as a way to reimburse costs through some of the COVID dollars. Since the city can’t reimburse them since it wasn’t in the budget, they can credit toward next year’s license moving forward.
Mayor Doug Henke recommended cutting the cost up to 50% for next year, depending on the amount of time they want to give them credit for.
City Attorney Scott Riggs said other cities have been in that same range and is basically a creative way to say to the licensee,”We have your back and we’ll figure this out.”
As he put the motion forth, Councilman Dan Rechtzigel said they’ve all been impacted quite a bit and thought it was fair to credit 50% of the liquor license fee, up to $600 per each facility using Federal CARES Act funds. Through his inside view as a staff member at Kenyon-Wanamingo schools, Rechtzigel recommended the city add making portable display board-type structures out of Plexiglas — approved through the Minnesota Department of Health — to set up in the council chambers so masks can be removed, similar to those K-W’s Paul Clausen set up in the school.
During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, Keith Allen, of Kenyon — running for Goodhue County Commissioner in District 3 — addressed an issue that the council could look at if any Federal CARES act funds were available after the city takes care of its needs. After speaking with Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen, Allen said Boysen expressed a need for potentially getting funds from either townships or cities to help with costs the district is seeing with additional nursing staff, having to set up isolation rooms for students if they happen to get sick and needing more Chromebooks and wireless hotspots.
In his township, Allen said that’s something they are currently considering and after some thought, he decided to pass the suggestion on to the council as a way for an “outside the box kind of thinking.”
Prior to the adjournment of the meeting during the time for staff and council to provide comments, Rechtzigel said it would be interesting to look at keeping any leftover Federal CARES act funds local.
“…I like that idea…if we can find a legal way to give it someone in need, like an organization or the school district, I think that would be great,” added Rechtzigel.