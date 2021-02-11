Citizens Medal of Commendation Award
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 16 2020 at 5:59 p.m., dispatch received a call of a vehicle, later found to be stolen, traveling northbound on Hwy. 52 near the city of Pine Island originating from Rochester that hit another vehicle and continued north at a high rate of speed.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit from Zumbrota after the suspect’s vehicle increased speeds after emergency lights were activated. Multiple Goodhue County deputies were involved in the pursuit and spike strips were deployed ahead of the vehicle. The suspect drove around the spike strips and deputies terminated the pursuit due to erratic and unsafe driving by the suspect.
At approximately 6:23 p.m., dispatch received a call that the suspect’s vehicle was now disabled just north of Cannon Falls and the suspect was attempting to steal vehicles that pulled over to help. At this time Samuel Judd pulled over to the side of the road on Hwy. 52 to help assist what he thought was a stranded vehicle, which turned out to be the suspect’s vehicle.
Judd opened his door as the suspect approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and asked him for a ride. The suspect then asked if he could have Judd’s vehicle. When Judd said no the suspect attempted to pull him out of the vehicle. At this time, Judd pushed the suspect away and closed his door.
At 6:25 p.m., Cannon Falls Police arrived at the scene and the suspect ran towards the officer’s vehicle. Simultaneously Judd left his vehicle off safely and ran towards the suspect and officer as they were now wrestling. The suspect reached the CFPD squad car and attempted to steal it. That’s when Judd physically made contact with the suspect and assisted the CFPD in bringing the suspect to the ground.
Goodhue County Sheriff Deputies arrived on scene while the suspect was brought to the ground and placed in handcuffs. The suspect was secured in a squad car and transported to the jail. Judd was cleared with no medical injuries.
The distinguished acts of Judd led to the protection and safety of law enforcement officers and their squad cars and to the successful apprehension of a dangerous suspect.
For Samuel Judd’s actions on Jan. 16, he is nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Medal of Commendation Award.