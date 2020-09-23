As a result of a string of recent thefts from four Wanamingo businesses, Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies held a crime watch meeting for members of the community Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Sheriff's Capt. Josh Hanson and Community Engagement Deputy Jen Hofschulte went over county crime statistics, gave residents some tips on how to prevent crime and provided information on future programs to aid in theft investigation and prevention.
Wanamingo Mayor Ryan Holmes and City Administrator Michael Boulton also joined Hanson and Hofschulte to provide input on specific events, while local residents gathered at a social distance in the Community Center.
At the meeting, Holmes said Wanamingo has had a working relationship with the Sheriff's Office for many years when a community work group was implemented. The group started off meeting biannually, then switched to annual meetings and eventually to not too often, something Holmes said is a good sign as there wasn't a lot of things happening in town. Considering the recent thefts, with a majority in the business areas uptown, Holmes said the city is trying to keep an eye on where thefts are happening and how to keep an eye on them.
"We respect everything you do, and understand you're here to help us out, "We want to work together as a partner in this to try and keep our community safe" said Holmes.
Although this year has brought a lot of challenges, Hanson says one positive thing to focus on is the Sheriff's Office's newest position filled by Hofschulte, meant to be strengthened with partnerships in the community. Wanamingo is the target site at the moment, but the department plans to expand it into the rest of the county.
Through Jan. 1, 2019 to Sept. 13, 2019, Hofschulte says there were 16 thefts. This year there were 12, half of which were gas drive-offs. While there isn't that much of a difference, the number of suspicious activity calls doubled from 32 to 60.
"That's huge, it gets us into town to have a presence," said Hofschulte of the importance of calling in suspicious activity. "If you're seeing something you think isn't right, don't be afraid to call it in."
Hanson, who has covered multiple night shifts in Wanamingo for about five years, said while they are in town each day for 6 hours minimum it's easy for criminals to hide out of sight after seeing law enforcement. That's when they rely on community partnership to call in suspicious activity. Hanson also encouraged residents not to make themselves a victim by locking windows and putting valuable items away.
"The fact is if you don't make it easy for them, you won't be a victim," said Hanson.
Since some of the thefts occurred during daylight hours, Hanson stressed the importance of locking doors and windows during the day time as a precaution.
"Criminals don't just come out at night," added Hanson.
Suspicious behavior and crime prevention tips
Based on crime prevention tips from Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, Hofschulte encouraged the following home security tip:
• Make sure house numbers are easy to find, as they can save police officers, fire fighters and paramedics valuable time in an emergency
• Avoid putting names on houses, especially with social media in mind, it's not hard to find people on Facebook
• Allow activity to be seen in your yard with a chain link fence instead of a privacy fence, since burglars prey on privacy
• Trim trees and shrubbery 6 inches below windows and at least 3 feet away from doors. Shrubbery such as rose bushes or other thorny varieties serve as a good deterrent to window peepers
• Use small landscape rock (smaller than golf ball size) instead of large rock, since large rocks can be used to damage property. Smaller rock is both decorative and if someone walks on them, a person will be heard more easily
• Install long screws in all bolts on doors, replacing those that come in with the package
• Implement motion detector lights, dusk to dawn lighting, landscape lighting (be sure not to shine light on trees that cast shadows where burglars can hide), use light timers in rooms such as the bedroom and/or bathroom to make the home look occupied and put a radio or TV talk station on to give the appearance a conversation is being carried on and someone is home. The perception of someone being home greatly reduces the possibility of a burglary
• Install security systems and/or camera in homes
Hanson adds that looking out for each other is especially valuable, something he feels is already ingrained in small communities.
Hofschulte defines suspicious behavior as a set of circumstances (not a person), a person's actions or conduct that do not fit the day-to-day activities of specific neighborhoods. For example seeing a person a walking down the street local resident may not recognize isn't suspicious, but seeing someone going to and coming from the rear side of a residence, looking in vehicles, mailboxes or windows, hearing strange sounds, seeing an unknown vehicle repeatedly circle the area, or someone running in a manor not classified as exercise is.
If something out of the norm is happening long enough to make someone question whether or not they should call, Hofschulte says they should probably call law enforcement.
When calling something in, Hofschulte urges residents to provide as much details as possible and to call right away while the details are fresh, as opposed to well after the details are forgotten. She also recommends residents capture video or photos of license plates or unique descriptions, as long as doing so doesn't put them in danger.
"Provide as much information about what behavior/circumstances you observed, the description, where you saw them and the direction they were headed," said Hofschulte. "I can't stress this enough, call right away. Don't wait."