The Red Wing Avenue street and utility improvement project was awarded to the low bidder, Wencl Construction of Owatonna, during the March council meeting. Wencl plans to start work within Red Wing Avenue during the week of April 27.
Proposed improvements for the reconstruction of the streets: Red Wing Avenue (Second to 10th Street), Fourth Street (Red Wing Avenue to ½ block west) and the alley south of Second Street (Red Wing Avenue to Forest Street) have an estimated cost of $3.71 million.
At the April 14 Kenyon City Council meeting, Project Manager Derek Olinger said over the last month, Olinger and City Engineer Joe Rhein have been in contact with the contractor, preparing for construction. A pre-construction conference was held April 16 to discuss anticipated work schedules, review project requirements and discuss any concerns. Wencl had a proposed progress schedule for the entire project, a complete list of subcontractors, a complete list of suppliers and a temporary water service plan and temporary mailbox locations prepared for discussion.
Improvements to the different areas includes the replacement of pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, water main and services, and sanitary sewer mains and services. The extension and upgrade of the storm sewer throughout the project area, as well as the extension of water and sanitary sewer service to the south end of Red Wing Avenue, are also included in the project.
Rhein told the council that they had intended to hold a public neighborhood meeting to inform residents of specific guidance on parking, sewer and mail during construction.
"We weren't able to have a public meeting like that due to the circumstances," said Rhein. "We've been working on how to communicate to [residents] on what's going on."
Olinger added they will be reaching out to residents "very regularly," sending out newsletters about what's going on every two weeks and updating information on a website dedicated to the Red Wing Avenue project, found on the city's website. Another option would be posting an actual video of the content they'd normally talk about at neighborhood meetings, similar to what they've done with other projects.
Former ambulance garage renovations
The Kenyon Police Department took over the former public utilities building in 2007. The space, adjoining City Hall, has been workable for years, but Police Chief Lee Sjolander has a long list of issues that make it problematic. It’s why the department is in the beginning stages of a move.
Now, it’s in the process of taking over the former ambulance building less than a block away at 719 Second St. and turning it into a more professional, accessible and inviting space.
At the meeting, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said moisture was found under four windows in the walls behind the sheet rock during renovations last month, on the north and east sides of the building. The damage is made to the sheet rock, insulation and wall boards between the floor and bottom of the windows. The framing however, doesn't show any moisture damage. Other areas have been checked and show no signs of moisture damage.
Vahlsing said the damage was caused by moisture coming in through the trim around the windows over many years. An insurance claim submitted to the city's insurance carrier was denied because the damage was found to be caused by original construction. Needed repairs include removing and replacing insulation and sheet rock The exterior brick on the north and east side of the building will also need to be removed. Vahlsing said the most cost-effective option would be to install steel siding in the areas where the brick was removed.
Sjolander said that construction has been going "very well" and so far it's looking "good."