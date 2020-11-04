Longtime state Rep. Steve Drazkowski will see an eighth term representing District 21B with 50% more votes than challenger Elise Diesslin.
The Republican from Mazeppa, who was first elected in 2007, received 15,606 votes to Diesslin's 7,797. During his most recent term, Drazkowski served on the Rules and Legislative Administration and Ways and Means committees.
This was not the first time Drazkowski faced off against Diesslin, a Democrat from Elgin. In 2016, Diesslin challenged Drazkowski for the seat with similar results, bringing in only 34% of the total votes to Drazkowski's 65%.