The cities of Kenyon and Wanamingo underwent several changes throughout 2019. From the school to the city councils, there are a number of events were worth noting. Here we list what we saw were the area’s 10 of the most impactful stories of the year.
1. Mayor Mike Engel dies
Kenyon Mayor Mike Engel died suddenly July 4. Known as a lifelong resident in Kenyon, Engel was elected mayor in 2012.
“He was a very fair-minded man, very dedicated to the city of Kenyon and trying to move the city forward,” said City Administrator Mark Vahlsing. “He cared deeply for people in general.”
Under Engel’s leadership, the city saw healthy residential growth, among many other things. He was also instrumental in bringing a 15-year-old project, the new Kenyon fire hall, to completion in 2016. Engel also helped bring in new business to the downtown area with a facade improvement program.
Engel’s term was set to expire at the end of 2020. Since his term had less than two years remaining, the city didn’t need to hold a special election. The longest-tenured councilor Richard Nielsen was acting mayor until Councilor Doug Henke was appointed to fill the mayor’s position Aug. 13.
2. K-W operating levy referendum fails
The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board placed two questions on the ballot asking district voters to approve an increase in the district’s operating levy, which pay for school operations only. At a special election Nov. 5, both questions failed.
The first question, which sought to revoke the existing operating levy and replace it with a higher amount per pupil, garnered the support of 42% of voters. The second question, an additional levy authorization that was contingent on approval of the first question was favored by 39% of voters.
The initial goal of the district was to take advantage of the extra funding available due to legislative changes since the existing levy was put in place, while staying in front of potential cuts.
“It’s disappointing, but it just changes our direction from being proactive to reactive,” said Superintendent Jeff Pesta. “It’s also very valuable moving forward, because we can use the election as a survey to plan for the next steps.”
The current operating levy is set to expire in two years, but changes are already occurring as the board works to complete the 2020-21 budget. The board will continue to look at ways to make reductions before the budget is approved in late spring.
3. K-W Superintendent resigns
Jeff Pesta, who was with the district for four years, was named interim superintendent for Hastings Public Schools in late November.
According to the Hastings Schools website, its board approved the hire Monday, Nov. 25. He will officially take over on Jan. 2, 2020 and serve for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“I came to assist Kenyon-Wanamingo in January 2015 on a six-month interim contract and ended up staying for five years,” said Pesta. “It has been a privilege to serve this community. I’m very proud of all that our team has accomplished during that term. It truly is a new day for the Knights!”
Before taking the K-W job, Pesta served 18 years as a principal, most recently at Northfield Middle School. Prior to beginning his career as a science teacher, Pesta served in the U.S. Army and intermittently conducted field research on North Pacific Fisheries for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 1990-2011.
While at K-W, Pesta has overseen a new district website/branding and the implementation of distance learning days to replace all weather cancellations. He introduced interest based bargaining and successfully negotiated all district master agreements.
The K-W School Board on Monday interviewed a finalist, David Thompson, former Stewartville superintendent. If the board agrees that Thompson is its preferred candidate, it would offer him the job from Feb. 1 to June 30.
4. Facility updates at K-W
The update on facilities began in the fall 2017 after an $11 million facilities bond referendum passed by a significant margin.
Maintenance items, such as mechanical, plumbing and electrical received upgrades. The elementary arts had new classrooms designed for their needs and the early childhood program benefited from renovated indoor recreation spaces. Other improvements constructed were secure entries and other safety improvements, the construction of the football field, track and playground improvements, as well as the completion of parking lot, sidewalk, landscaping and traffic flow improvements district-wide.
The construction and equipping of additions for physical education and wellness through a field house with an indoor walking track and recreation courts were another vital part of the plan. The middle/high school entrance was modified as a secure entry and expanded into a flexible learning commons that extends into the parking lot area.
Construction began in the summer of 2018 and with the exception of minor ‘punch list’ tasks, improvements were completed by the end of 2019.
K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta said he was happy that the three-year project was completed and on budget, with money to spare for minor improvements if the need arises.
“Our best investment in the community is investing in the youngest kids in the family,” said Pesta. “The hallmark of the facilities updates is to invest in the families and the young kids and let them know that they’ll have a comprehensive education from birth all the way through high school, whether you want to specialize in theater, music or a sport, we’ve got the facilities for that.”
5. Roundabout to be built in Wanamingo
At its March meeting, the Wanamingo City Council moved forward with plans for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of highways 60 and 57, on the south end of downtown Wanamingo.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation project, estimated at $2.3 million, is currently scheduled for the spring of 2020. It’s been a long time coming for the city, which has long-held concerns about the drivers speeding through the intersection, creating a dangerous situation for other vehicles as well as pedestrians crossing Main Street.
With speed limit increases on the horizon for Highway 57, a roundabout will force drivers to slow down when entering the city from the south, eliminating the possibility of missing a stop sign.
According to a MnDOT report provided to the council, the roundabout will reduce crashes by up to 85 percent, as well as reduce the severity of crashes that do occur.
Since the construction process will disrupt traffic through the area, it’s up to the council to work with MnDOT on an alternate plan. According to Michael Boulton, Wanamingo city administrator, MnDOT’s proposed options had included keeping the intersection open during construction, which would prolong the process or detouring on Beverly, Third and Ninth streets, which would mean extra wear and tear on roads not meant for heavy truck traffic, as well as corners potentially too tight for semi trailers.
But since MnDOT has agreed to pay part of the cost of fixing any damage to the streets, councilors leaned toward the detour as a more viable option at the meeting in March.
“Rerouting traffic is going to be a lot easier than trying to keep that intersection open,” said Boulton. “It’s going to be the path of least resistance that people are going to take no matter what.”
However, an estimate from MnDOT of $1,500 toward fixing the streets, was declined by Boulton, leading to MnDOT’s decision to use other county roads for the detour.
6. Goodhue County faces decisions over landfill, solid waste disposal
In late November, Linda Flanders seconded a motion to approve the solid waste designation ordinance, which would require all waste created in Goodhue County to be brought to and processed by Red Wing’s solid waste facility, and send it to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for review and approval, which will take up to 90 days.
Goodhue County Commissioners Brad Anderson and Paul Drotos, chair and vice chair, respectively, voted with Flanders. Commissioners Barney Nesseth and Jason Majerus were opposed.
This is a necessary step in closing the Bench Street Landfill, which Goodhue County and Red Wing city staff and elected officials need in order to enter into the state’s closed landfill program. The goal is that if and when the Bench Street Landfill leaks, the state will pay for the cleanup, not the county alone.
Goodhue County Public Works Director Greg Isakson explained that the next steps in the ordinance are for the board to approve a final designation ordinance. Then there is a 60 day time frame where a notice will be sent to haulers before it will go into effect.
Nesseth objected the proposal, saying rural Goodhue County will see their trash removal costs increase. He explained garbage will be hauled further than it currently is for some residents, resulting in higher fees.
“I’ve been adamantly opposed to this because it affects the residents in my district financially, unfairly and I just wanted to say that one last time.” The commissioner then added, “It is unfair to all the residents inside of Goodhue County, some residents will be unduly charged extra.”
Haulers that do not haul all the trash they pick up to Red Wing will receive a maximum of $10,000 in fines per day. However, the actual amount of fines would be decided by a county judge.
7. Carriage and Cutter Parade ends after 40 years
In celebrating its 40th anniversary, this year’s parade of horse-drawn carriages was scheduled to make its way through downtown Kenyon Feb. 23.
As southeastern Minnesota prepared last week for the onslaught of another weekend blizzard, the Kenyon Carriage & Cutter Day organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the parade and pony rides/petting zoo portion of the planned events. The Kenyon Firefighters Auxiliary silent auction and wine pull went on as planned at the VFW as did the VFW Auxiliary lunch and live music at the Muni and VFW later on.
The event is now run by the Kenyon Parks and Recreation Department, along with local businesses supporting and hosting some of the activities, according to Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing. Each year, he said, a few key volunteers bring things together — but some have said 2019 would be their last.
“Regardless of the parade’s continuing status, horse and carriage driving is on the decline overall,” said Bryan Hagen, co-owner of Lazy K Ranch in Kenyon. “As ‘old-timers’ put down the reins, fewer young people have the time, resources or interest to take their place. What’s happening in Kenyon is happening everywhere.”
The tradition began when a local horseman, the late Don Knopf, wanted to bring a winter parade to Kenyon. In the beginning, volunteers would pile snow on the parade route so cutter sleighs on runners could move smoothly. These days, most parade entries run on wheels.
Although Parks and Rec has said it will no longer bringing this event together, they are in the process of thinking of other ideas to implement instead.
8. City facilities in Kenyon undergo changes
City Attorney Scott Riggs reported that the Kenyon Economic Development Authority will approve a transfer of ownership of the former ambulance facility on Second Street back to the city at the June meeting, which put the Kenyon Police Department one step closer to moving its facilities from City Hall to the ambulance building.
The current building, built in 1933, presents significant challenges, said Police Chief Lee Sjolander, including no separate interview room, a too-open office design and inaccessibility for people with disabilities.
The department took over the former public utilities building in 2007. Now, it’s in the process of taking over the former ambulance building less than a block away at 719 Second St. The 1999 building has sat largely empty since North Ambulance stopped responding out of Kenyon, now serving as on-call officer bedroom, miscellaneous Police Department storage, animal impound and gathering spot for a local card-playing group.
Sjolander hopes to turn it into a more professional, accessible and inviting space within the next year.
The project may happen in pieces, said Vahlsing, depending on the City Council’s decisions and available funds. The department may also seek grant money to help pay for the changes. The council is supportive of the move, though the timeline and budget are uncertain.
On the other side of City Hall, the Kenyon Public Library is getting a facelift. Library Director Michelle Otte closed the library Dec. 11 while KMU and library employees worked to remove the remainder of the furniture and books out the space into the library’s new home — the Kenyon City Council Chambers.
After 19 years, the library will shed its faded, worn carpet and gain a new coat of paint to give the space a fresh look, with a blue and gray color palette. The wall will be painted gray and the carpet has a variety of blue and gray tones, as well as a smattering of maroon. The library hasn’t been updated since its opening in 2000.
Funding for the carpet and paint were approved the city council at the Sept. 10 meeting, with an estimated cost of $14,061.
After review from the Library Board, it was decided to use carpet squares from Emerson Furniture in Kenyon. The squares can easily be replaced if necessary, to prevent replacement of the whole carpet, such as this one, being needed in the future. Otte hopes to move back into the library around the first of the year, but believes the library will be fully operational by the first or second week of January.
Otte took on the role of Kenyon Public Library director in May 2012. She believes that libraries are an asset to the community and connect people with many resources. This project is set to maintain the current building, to continue to serve the needs of those who use the services.
9. Kenyon Bar and Grill grand opening
What was once referred to as Schweich’s Hotel Bar & Restaurant, is now known as Kenyon Bar and Grill. Woodbury resident, Alex Rivero purchased the old bar in hopes of bringing a new atmosphere to town and bring the community together in a fun, inviting environment.
Rivero was born in a small town in Cuba, so he appreciates Kenyon’s small-town feel. Members of the Kenyon City Council were excited to see what was in store for Rivero and his new entity, by adding another business to the city.
“One thing about Kenyon is that we rally around our local businesses and everyone who is helping make the community better,” said Council member Dan Rechtizgel at a council meeting in October.
Rivero, along with his team of operations managers, Santos Rivero, Daniel Warn and Rick Thram, held a grand opening Nov. 30.
10. New licensing system for rental property owners
For years, Kenyon has gone without an enforced rental registration system, but that changed in 2019. In January, the Kenyon City Council began the process of updating the city’s housing rental code, which dated back to 1994. Previous ordinances used unclear language, and annual inspection requirements weren’t being enforced, leading with the need to find a better system.
Before, property owners intending to rent were required to re-apply for a rental license and undergo inspection each year — for a fee of $15 to $25, depending on the number of units in the building. However, the ordinance was never actually implemented and property owners had little to no contact with the city until an issue arose.
At its April meeting, the council approved slightly different requirements. As of July 1, owners of rental properties are required to pay a $30 licensing fee, plus $10 for each additional unit — maximum of $100 — once every three years. This only applies to residential rentals, not storage facilities.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that under the new system, the city won’t make extra money, but will instead have a more organized system for ensuring landlords know their rights and responsibilities.